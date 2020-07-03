Melbourne’s upcoming The Drive-In concert series has officially been cancelled as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the city.

The event was set to see big names in Australian music including Ball Park Music, Alex Lahey, Baker Boy and Client Liason perform at Flemington Racecourse over the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately the current COVID-19 outbreaks in Victoria that have sent many hotspot areas (within close proximity to our venue) into lockdown have prevented the safe execution of this event. The safety of our patrons, staff and artists is our top priority and after consulting with various experts and officials this tough, but necessary decision was made. Further to immediate health concerns, the possibility of artists being able to travel interstate is becoming increasingly uncertain and in some cases is now impossible,” the event organisers said in a statement.

According to Untitled Group, the events were set to create “over 250 jobs per event”, adding upwards of $2 million to the events industry that has been absolutely devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

The multi-weekend event was set to kick off on Friday July 10, with ten nights of entertainment before its conclusion on July 26.

All punters who purchased a ticket to one of the events will be contacted on Monday July 6 with information on how to obtain a refund.

The news comes after Victoria recorded 66 new cases overnight, with 10,000 people refusing to be tested for the virus.