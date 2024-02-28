TikTok’s ‘Dance You Outta My Head’ Singer Cat Janice Has Died Age 31 Following Cancer Battle

Singer Cat Janice, whose fundraising efforts for her son went viral on TikTok, has died from cancer, age 31.

The news was shared by her family on her Instagram page alongside a beautiful picture of her.

(Image: Instagram)

“This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator,” the post began.

“We are eternally thankful for the outpouring of love that Catherine and our family have received over the past few months. Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music. This would not have been possible without all of you.”

The family said that Cat’s account would now be memorialised by her brother. The statement also confirmed that more of Cat’s music will be released posthumously.

(Image: Instagram)

The American musician was first diagnosed with cancer in November 2021 after she found a hard lump on her neck. It was quickly diagnosed as a sarcoma and the mother-of-one underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. In July 2022, she was pronounced cancer-free. Tragically, in 2023 the cancer returned and by January 6, 2024, she was moved into hospice care after struggling to breathe.

Cat took to TikTok to share that she was releasing one more song called “Dance You Outta My Head” and all of the royalties would be transferred directly to her seven-year-old son Loren.

“I want my last song to bring joy and fun! It’s all I’ve ever wanted through my battle with cancer,” she said.

Thankfully, TikTok made Cat’s last wish come true. With so many people streaming, sharing and using “Dance You Outta My Head” as the audio in TikTok videos, the tune went viral. According to Billboard, the track topped the TikTok Billboard top 50 and charted in the top 10 Dance/Electronic Songs chart by February 17.

“You all gave me my one more moment alive and I am forever grateful,” Cat captioned a video documenting the huge achievement.

Rest in peace, Cat.