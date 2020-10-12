Thanks for signing up!

It’s that time of year again, friends, where the best offerings from the Australian music community are gathered together in a host of nominations for the annual ARIA Awards. The crème de la crème of Aussie music all vying for one of the pointy boys to sit atop their mantlepiece, maybe hold a door open or weigh some important papers down. It’s the 2020 ARIA Awards nominations day, and the hopefuls have been announced.

As with just about every year, there’s at least one artist who stands head and shoulders above the rest in ARIA Awards nominations. In 2020, it’s almost no surprise to know that Lime Cordiale are it for this year’s awards – with a whopping eight (8) nominations, including Song of the Year and the big-ticket item, Album of the Year.

Hot on the lads’ heels is ya mate Kev and Tame Impala, with seven nominations, and Sampa The Great comes in third on the official tally with six nominations in the 2020 ARIA Awards.

Probably one of the best nominations nestled away in the list this year is for Dan Golding, who was behind the delightful instrumentals of the viral indie game, Untitled Goose Game. I swear to God if that doesn’t win the Pointy Boi for Best Original Soundtrack, I’ll steal all the damn bells in this godforsaken country.

Anyway, without further ado, here are all the artists vying for an ARIA Award / Hefty Spiked Weapon at this year’s awards, which will be handed down in a live broadcast on Wednesday, November 23 on Channel Nine and YouTube.

2020 ARIA Awards Nominations

Album Of The Year

DMA’s – THE GLOW

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sampa The Great – The Return

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

Guy Sebastian – Standing With You

Ruel – Free Time

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love

Troye Sivan – In A Dream

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Sampa The Great – The Return

Sia – Together

Tones And I – Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All the Time

Best Dance Release Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

Dom Dolla – San Frandisco

Flume – Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue

Northeast Party House – Shelf Life

Stace Cadet & KLP – Energy Best Group 5 Seconds Of Summer – CALM

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum Breakthrough Artist Alex the Astronaut – The Theory of Absolutely Nothing

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Mallrat – Driving Music

Miiesha – Nyaaringu

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love Best Pop Release Amy Shark – Everybody Rise

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Sia – Together

Tame Impala – Lost In Yesterday

Troye Sivan – In A Dream Best Hip Hop Release Baker Boy – Meditjin feat. JessB

Briggs – Always Was EP

Illy – Last Laugh

Sampa The Great – The Return

The Kid LAROI – F*ck Love Best Soul/R&B Release Genesis Owusu – Don’t Need You

KIAN – Every Hour

Tash Sultana – Pretty Lady

Tkay Maidza – Last Year Was Weird, Vol.2 Best Independent Release Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Sampa The Great – The Return Best Rock Album Cold Chisel – Blood Moon

DMA’S – THE GLOW

Ocean Alley – Lonely Diamond

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK Best Adult Contemporary Album Archie Roach – Tell Me Why

Donny Benét – Mr Experience

Gordi – Our Two Skins

Josh Pyke – Rome

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Ghosteen Best Country Album Casey Barnes – Town of A Million Dreams

Fanny Lumsden – Fallow

Jasmine Rae – Lion Side

The McClymonts – Mayhem To Madness

Travis Collins – Wreck Me Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – Chunky Shrapnel

Parkway Drive – Viva The Underdogs

Polaris – The Death Of Me

The Amity Affliction – Everyone Loves You…Once You Leave Them

The Chats – High Risk Behaviour Best Blues & Roots Album Busby Marou – The Great Divide

Frank Yamma – Tjukurpa: The Story

Lucky Oceans – Purple Sky

The Teskey Brothers – Live At The Forum

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning Best Children’s Album Diver City – Welcome to Diver City

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Thoughtful Songs for Little People

The Vegetable Plot – Season Two

The Wiggles – Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!

Tiptoe Giants – Colour the World Best Comedy Release Anne Edmonds – What’s Wrong With You?

Bev Killick – Crummy Mummy

Celia Pacquola – All Talk

Megan Washington – Just Jesus (feat. Chris Ryan)

PUBLIC VOTED 2020 ARIA AWARDS

Best Video Baker Boy – Meditjin feat. JessB

Guy Sebastian – Standing With You

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

PNAU feat. Vlossom – Lucky

Sampa The Great – Time’s Up (feat. Krown)

Tame Impala – Is It True

The Chats – The Clap

Tones And I – Ur So F**kInG cOoL

Troye Sivan – Easy

Violent Soho – Pick It Up Again Best Australian Live Act Amy Shark – Amy Shark Regional Tour

Baker Boy – Falls Festival

Cold Chisel – Blood Moon Tour

DMA’S – Unplugged & Intimate | Laneway Festival

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – St Jerome’s Laneway Festival

Paul Kelly – Paul Kelly – Making Gravy 2019

PNAU – All Of Us Australian Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL – 2019 Summer Festival Tour

Sampa The Great – The Return Australian Tour 2019

The Teskey Brothers – Run Home Slow Song of the Year 5 Seconds Of Summer – Teeth

Flume Feat. Vera Blue – Rushing Back

Hilltop Hoods Feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal – Exit Sign

Lime Cordiale – Robbery

Mallrat – Charlie

Ruel – Painkiller

Sam Fischer – This City

The Jungle Giants – Heavy Hearted

The Rubens – Live In Life

Tones and I – Never Seen the Rain Best International Artist Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Eminem – Music To Be Murdered By

Halsey – Manic

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Taylor Swift – Folklore

The Weekend – After Hours ARIA Music Teacher Award CJ Shaw – Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT

Kathryn McLennan – Virginia State School, Virginia QLD

Sarah Donnelley – Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW

Thomas Fienberg – Evans High School, Blacktown, NSW

ARTISAN ARIA AWARDS

Best Cover Art Donny Benét – Mr Experience

Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

Lime Cordiale – 14 Steps To A Better You

Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK

WASHINGTON – Batflowers Engineer Of The Year Alice Ivy – Don’t Sleep

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu

Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel – Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Greg Wales for Violent Soho – Everything Is A-OK Producer Of The Year Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel – Blood Moon

DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy – Hilda

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha – Nyaaringu

M-Phazes for Ruel – Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala – The Slow Rush FINE ARTS AWARDS