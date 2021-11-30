At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s time to unpack ya cozzies, folks! Prepare to lose track of time by dozing on the back of a novelty pool float in the hot sun (just don’t forget the sunscreen).

Lemme tell you, floating away in your backyard pool is borderline meditative. When life becomes a wee bit too much, there’s nothing like sprawling your body across a giant unicorn with your head tilted back, water sloshing in your ears, and the sun shining on your face.

A way better way to meditate than one of those claustrophobic float tanks, if you ask us!

So kick back, relax and peruse these whimsically shaped pool floats to jazz up your summer.

FUNBOY Giant Rainbow Cloud Floats, $252.37

Let’s start with this relaxing human-sized(!!) rainbow. Imagine flopping down on this guy and anchoring yourself to the shady spot in the pool by leaning your foot on the pool edge. Plus, as a bundle, it comes with a baby rainbow cloud to float your booze on, too.

INTEX Mega Llama Float, $67.57

Who doesn’t love llamas? No one, that’s who. And now, you can lounge on one all summer long.

Lazy Days Peacock Float, $33.74

There’s nothing like peacocking around on a giant peacock float. Ooze sophistication like the royal bird you are.

INTEX Palm Leaf Pool Float, $38.24

Bit obsessed with plants? We see you. Your whole house must be chockers full of ’em. That’s why you’ll enjoy this pool float because what’s more relaxing than floating away on a palm leaf? Nothin’!

INTEX Angel Wings Float, $45.07

Drift away on the wings of an angel with this *heavenly* float. Bonus points if you can recreate the aesthetic Insta shot above.

Aqua Leisure Luxury Water Lounge, $82.56

There’s a reason this luxury water lounge has 16,000+ reviews on Amazon — it’s bloody comfy, and we love that for us. Mates, it even has a water bottle holder. *chef’s kiss*

SunnyLife Evil Eye Pool Float, $79.99

Hot girl summer is here, which means floating away from bad vibes on this evil eye float.

SunnyLife Rosé Bottle Float, $79.99

Rosé all day, am I right? Just don’t drink before leaping into the pool, kkkkk.

Gelma Pineapple Float, $31.30

You absolutely cannot be sad when you have a huge inflatable pineapple by your side. You may go blind from brightness, though.

ppqq Giant Inflatable Swan, $127.75

Yes, the swan inflatable has been around forever, and you might even own one. But this one is bigger, better, and you probably need a second.

Ideas in Life Glitter Rubber Ring, $32.85

Look at all that festive glitter! It’s like the pool version of those melty glitter phone cases.

Ahoy Floats Echidna Swim Ring, $24.95

A homage to the beloved Australian echidna? Utterly delightful!

BestWay Golden Cobra Float, $49.99

Channel your best Cleopatra vibes by perching yourself in this cobra float. The golden sheen screams bougie.

INTEX Unicorn Float, $69

You didn’t think we’d forget the iconic giant unicorn float, right? Nope. Isn’t she a beaut’?