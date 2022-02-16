PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with the Department of Education and Training to help you pursue a rewarding career as an early childhood teacher in Victoria. Financial support of up to $34,000 is available now to help you study.

According to our demographic stats, the large majority of you graduated kindergarten (also known as pre-school) decades ago. While the world of show and tell, fruit breaks, and finger-painting may feel like a lifetime ago, there’s nothing wrong with taking a trip on the nostalgia train and heading back to kinder.

After all, our youth is being sucked away by a global pandemic and housing prices are rising each day, so we may as well reflect on simpler times, right?

If you’re in need of a hearty dose of the warm and fuzzies then read on for seven folks’ wholesome memories and experiences from the good old days of kinder. From socialising, to the teachers that shaped their days, kinder really is a time of life-changing moments.

Kinder mates and the foundation of friendships

“My twin sister and I were inseparable all throughout pre-school. Two tiny gingers with big dumb cheeks and smiles. One of my earliest memories was being asked to play at recess by someone in my class named Harry and having to, so politiely, turn his offer down because I had already made strict plans to hang out with my sister. Two orange peas in a pod.” – Ben, 27, NSW.

Life-long lessons

“My Gran owned a childcare centre and so from the age of six weeks (working mum), I was in full-time care weekly with her. She started the centre for underprivileged families at a heavily discounted rate who weren’t able to afford daycare costs and it not only taught me and my siblings about the privilege we had, but the importance of also using our privilege for good. On top of that, I spent so many hours with my Gran that we now have such an amazing bond and that time with her I will cherish forever.” – Jaimee, 27, Qld.

Smashing stereotypes

“I actually had a male pre-school teacher – and that was 35 years ago! I didn’t give it much thought back then, it just seemed completely normal to me as a kid. But I look back now and think how cool it was to have that example of bucking gender stereotypes.” – Melissa, 39, NSW.

Learning about responsibilities

“We used to have something called “Travelling Ted” in Kindy, where each week a person was chosen to take Ted (a big fluffy teddy bear) home for the weekend. The idea was that you and your family document the adventures you go on, take photos and add them to a shared diary. It was designed to inspire us to engage with reading and literacy. The teacher would then read the diary entries and show the photos to the class the week after. We took Ted to the local police station.” – Sofia, 27, NSW.

Memories that stick

“I have a few memories that stick out. Not for any particular reason other than I just remember it being a happy time. I love Phil Collins now because I went to see Tarzan with my pre-school group.

I am most definitely having a cubby house in my future home (if ever, lol Sydney housing market). Every year our photos were taken at the cubby house and it was the place to be. Also, can we talk about naptime?! Is that not the most wholesome cutest daily activity ever?

I still live in the same area as my pre-school. My head always turns to look down the street every time. It was so long ago now but I have all these little random memories from then. I think I was too young to really remember anything that shaped me, but I mostly look back and think that I was loved, I had fun, I felt safe – and I turned out pretty darn good.” – Georgia, 27, NSW.

“Every time I smell banana bread I’m transported to kindergarten. They used to give us snacks after nap time, I don’t really remember what they’d give us — except for one thing: the banana bread. Holy cow on a skateboard that banana bread. To this day I have not found banana bread that comes close. I think about it all the time.” – David, 28, Vic.

Hints about the future

“One of my earliest memories is from kindergarten. I was a pretty shy kid, but I remember one day when all inhibitions were out the window — we had a newsroom for the day! There was a station where you could roll up newspapers, another where you sent them off to the fake post office, and another section for manning the plastic phone lines. As a writer now, I can confirm that day-to-day life is nothing like that, but it makes my heart sing thinking back.” – Maggie, 22, Vic.

See? Even when it feels like the adult world is literally falling apart before our eyes, those wholesome memories from kinder can keep us going and even give us hints about why we are the way we are.

