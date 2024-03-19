At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Friends, I come bearing good news. You can currently save up to 45 per cent off robot vacuums during the Amazon Big Smile Sale. Whether you’re a clean-freak or too lazy to whip out your vacuum, I think we can all agree that having a robovac is the dream. A little guy that runs around your house doing all the hard work for you? Say less.

Ecovacs, Roborock and Dreame are all slinging massive bargains across a range of robovacs on Amazon right now. This includes 44 per cent off the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni, 29 per cent off the Roborock Q7 Max+, and 16 per cent off the Dreame L20 Ultra. If you already own a robot vacuum cleaner, there are also sales on accessories like brushes, mop pads and dust bags.

The Amazon Big Smile Sale lasts until midnight on Sunday, March 24, so still have a little bit of time to treat yourself (and your floors) to a brand new robovac. So, let’s dive in and see what’s on sale.

The Ecovacs range of robovacs is heavily discounted during the Amazon Big Smile Sale. You can currently get up to 45 per cent off Ecovacs’ robovacs, including the Deebot X1 Omni, which features a cleaning station where the robot can automatically empty itself and clean its own mopping pads.

If you’re looking for something on a budget, the Ecovacs Deebot N8 is only $399 and features both vacuuming and mopping capabilities. It can also be controlled by voice if you connect it to an Alexa device.

Dreame has similar discounts to Ecovacs, where you can currently get the entry-level D10S for only $399. This robovac can vacuum and mop, and has smart capabilities when paired with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant.

If you want something a little more hands-off, the L10S Ultra and the L20 Ultra both come with cleaning stations where the robot can automatically empty its own dust bin. They’ll set you back $1,499 and $2,349, respectively.

You can also nab a deal on Roborock robovacs during the Amazon Big Smile Sale. They’re currently up to 29 per cent off, with the Roborock Q7 Max+ for $999, which is a steal when you realise you’re getting a cleaning station, 3D mapping capabilities, and the ability to vacuum and mop at the same time.

If you want to splurge, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is currently on sale for $2,168.99, which is over $500 off the original price. The S8 Pro Ultra is bagless, meaning you won’t need to spend extra to replace the dust bags, and can instead just empty the bin in the cleaning station whenever it gets full.

How good are these robo sucky bois?

Robot vacuums are super appealing because of the minimal effort required by their owners. After a few uses, these little cordless machines will know the ins and outs of your place by using its sensors and cameras to create a mini 3D map of your home so it can pick up all surface-level dirt and dust.

You’ll have to be patient with it, though, since it may bump into yours walls and furniture (he’s still learning). So it may take a few goes before your robovac has fully memorised the layout of your room.

Sadly, you can’t avoid vacuuming forever though, especially if your home’s mostly carpeted. Robot vacuum cleaners simply don’t have the same kind of powerful suction power as your standard stick, barrel or upright vacuum, so while the carpet might look clean on the surface, it’s still recommended you give it a “proper” vacuum for a deeper clean on the reg.

That said, they are excellent for picking up a reasonable amount of surface fluff, so if you’ve got a pet (or a rug) that sheds like a snake, it’s a worthwhile investment. Or you might feel nasty crap under your feet every day.

To ensure you get the most out of your robovac, you’ll need to clean its filters, dust bins and brushes routinely, so it stays as hygienic and effective as possible.

Image credit: Roborock/Dreame