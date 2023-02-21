These Robovacs Are Up To 55% Off RN If You’re Keen To Be Free Of Perpetually Crusty Feet

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Australia is throwing a ‘uge sale on Ecovacs right now – we’re talking up to 55% off its bestselling robot vacuum range. And honestly? Say less.

For those of ya still living in the stone ages, these robot vacuums (or automatic sucky bois, as we like to call them) are the ultimate cheat code if you can’t stand vacuuming. Or maybe you just hate to be the one doing laps around your sharehouse, sucking up bits of toenails left behind by your nasty AF housemates.

You see, friends, robot vacuums are our glimpse into the future. Robovacs are controlled through an app on your phone that allows you to schedule cleaning times and set no-go zones and boundaries. So not only can you program it to tidy up before you bring home your one-night stand, but you can also tell your robot vacuum to avoid your housemate’s bedroom while they’re away on their hot girl Europe trip. Some automatic sucky bois also feature mopping and self-emptying, so you’ll barely have to lift a finger.

Unfortunately, most robot vacuums can cost you an arm and a leg, but not if you pool together your hard-earned cash and splurge on one with your housemates. Or better yet, take advantage of Amazon’s red hot Ecovacs sale.

Ecovacs N8, now $448.99 (down from $999)

The Deebot N8 is a two-in-one robot vacuum featuring 2,300Pa suction power, multi-floor mapping, virtual boundary and carpet detection. Considering how much time (and fighting) this Ecovacs robot vacuum will save us, as well as the fact that it’s a whopping $550 off, we like to think this is a done deal.

Shop it here.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+, now $749 (down from $1,499)

This Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaner allows everybody to clean hands-free, thanks to its nifty auto-emptying function. Each time it gets full, it’ll scuttle on back to its charging station and deposit all of the ickies it’s picked up around your home.

Depending on how nasty your place is often you need to run your robot vacuum cleaner, you won’t have to dispose of its 2.5L internal dust bag for a good 30 to 60 days.

Shop it here.

Ecovacs Ozmo T8+, now $799 (down from $1,299)

If you live in a huge-ass house with multiple levels, you’ll need a robot vacuum that can support more than one or two maps. That’s why we recommend this robovac since it can generate up to three different maps of your home and run for three hours, which is the perfect amount of time to cover all the bases.

It even boasts double the suction of most robot vacuums, sitting at 5,200mAh. While that’s not as powerful as a Dyson, it’s still a fkn machine and will dig deep into carpeted areas or eradicate all dirt to perfection.

Shop it here.

Ecovacs X1 TURBO, now $1,598.99 (down from $2,499)

We lowkey appreciate a vacuum cleaner that not only sucks up all the dirt but also makes the air smell delish AF. The Deebot T10 Plus is equipped with an air freshener to ensure your home (and especially those with manky carpets) smells good all year round.

The T10 Plus is also fitted with a camera to decrease the chances of it bumping into any objects or running over someone’s feet. You can even pair it with one of your Alexa devices and use your voice to stop and start your cleaning schedule as you please.

Shop it here.

You can explore Amazon Australia’s full Ecovacs sale here.