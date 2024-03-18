Folks, we don’t know what’s in the water this month, but brands and retailers have been dishing out big ass sales as if it was November — and look, we’re not complaining, we’re just overwhelmed with options. Just to add to our indecisiveness, Amazon has kicked off its Big Smile Sale today which is loaded with sweet, sweet deals on everything from homewares and tech to fashion, beauty, and more.
The Big Smile Sale runs until midnight on Sunday, March 24, meaning we’ll have just under a week to actually buy what’s in our carts. But you’ve got to be quick, as a lot of good deals sell out fast, and once they’re gone, they’re gone!
To help alleviate some of the indecisiveness, we’ve explored the depths of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale to bring you ten of the best deals you’ll find on the Internet.
From coffee machines, smart watches, and tablets to headphones, treadmills and more, here are our top picks.
The Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals
Up to 49% off select Sunbeam kitchen appliances
Save the sharehouse a couple of bucks on a range of Sunbeam kitchen appliances like coffee machines, air fryers, food processors, blenders, kettles, toasters and more. Our pick, Sunbeam’s EM5000K Café Barista Coffee Machine ($152, usually $299), get that morning brew.
Up to 45% off select ECOVACS Robot Vacuums and accessories
A robo vacuum is one purchase we can pretty much guarantee you won’t regret, especially when it’s up to 45 per cent off. Hypothetically, if we were in the market for a robot-sucky boy, we’d pick the DEEBOT N8. It’s usually $599, but for the next six days or so, it’s just $399.
Up to 15% off select Foldable Walking Pads
PSA: To all the girlies who wanna be in their walking pad era, Amazon currently has up to 15 per cent off some pretty affordable walking pads. This one here is going for $279.56 (usually $328.90), which is a steal if you ask us. Plus, it’s foldable, so you can pack it away when you’re not struttin’ your stuff.
Up to 22% off select select Nutribullet appliances
If you’ve always wanted one of these buzzy boys, now is the time. Nutribullet’s powerful blenders are up to 22 per cent off for the next few days. The Nutribullet 600 Series Essentials Kit is just $99 (usually $119.95).
Up to 22% off select Samsung Galaxy products
Samsung fans are going to love this one. Right now, you can nab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Tablet 256GB for just $897, saving yourself $252. Or, you can grab yourself a 128BG one for $847.
Up to 44% off Garmin watches
If you’ve had one of Garmin’s cult-famous watches lingering in your cart, now is the time to hit that buy button. Amazon is slashing up to 44 per sent off a bunch of them for the Big Smile sale, including this Forerunner 745 that’s $499 RN, instead of $899.
Up to 58% off on select Sennheiser headphones
Score yourself some noise-cancelling headphones for cheap right now thanks to Amazon’s Big Smile sale. The Sennheiser HD 450SE Special Edition headphones are less than half price — $135 (usually $319.95).
Up to 56% off on select Instant Brand products
Instant is slashing up to 56 per cent off a bunch of hot pots, air fryers, and more during the Big Smile sale. You can score yourself the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer for $129.99 (usually $269) at the moment. You better grab the chicken salt because 5.7 Litres is a lot of chippies.
Up to 45% off on select Ring Video Doorbells and Cameras
Looking to upgrade your home security? Now’s the time. During the Big Smile sale, brands like Ring are discounted by up to 45 per cent. Take this 2nd Generation Doorbell camera, for example, is only $149 at the moment when it’s usually $238.
Up to 33% off select Bosch Tools and accessories
For all the home handymen, Bosch is having a huge sale on everything from power tools, hand tools and accessories to vacuums and lawnmowers. For the next six days, Amazon is taking up to 33 per cent off Bosch tools and accessories, like this 17 Piece Hand Tool Set, $63 (usually $90).
Of course, these are just ten of our favourite sales, there’s loads more to explore. You can head over here to see our full roundup.