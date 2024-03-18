At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, we don’t know what’s in the water this month, but brands and retailers have been dishing out big ass sales as if it was November — and look, we’re not complaining, we’re just overwhelmed with options. Just to add to our indecisiveness, Amazon has kicked off its Big Smile Sale today which is loaded with sweet, sweet deals on everything from homewares and tech to fashion, beauty, and more.

The Big Smile Sale runs until midnight on Sunday, March 24, meaning we’ll have just under a week to actually buy what’s in our carts. But you’ve got to be quick, as a lot of good deals sell out fast, and once they’re gone, they’re gone!

To help alleviate some of the indecisiveness, we’ve explored the depths of Amazon’s Big Smile Sale to bring you ten of the best deals you’ll find on the Internet.

From coffee machines, smart watches, and tablets to headphones, treadmills and more, here are our top picks.

The Best Amazon Big Smile Sale Deals

Save the sharehouse a couple of bucks on a range of Sunbeam kitchen appliances like coffee machines, air fryers, food processors, blenders, kettles, toasters and more. Our pick, Sunbeam’s EM5000K Café Barista Coffee Machine ($152, usually $299), get that morning brew. Shop Sunbeam

A robo vacuum is one purchase we can pretty much guarantee you won’t regret, especially when it’s up to 45 per cent off. Hypothetically, if we were in the market for a robot-sucky boy, we’d pick the DEEBOT N8. It’s usually $599, but for the next six days or so, it’s just $399. Shop ECOVACS

PSA: To all the girlies who wanna be in their walking pad era, Amazon currently has up to 15 per cent off some pretty affordable walking pads. This one here is going for $279.56 (usually $328.90), which is a steal if you ask us. Plus, it’s foldable, so you can pack it away when you’re not struttin’ your stuff. Shop Walking Pads

If you’ve always wanted one of these buzzy boys, now is the time. Nutribullet’s powerful blenders are up to 22 per cent off for the next few days. The Nutribullet 600 Series Essentials Kit is just $99 (usually $119.95). Shop Nutribullet

If you’ve had one of Garmin’s cult-famous watches lingering in your cart, now is the time to hit that buy button. Amazon is slashing up to 44 per sent off a bunch of them for the Big Smile sale, including this Forerunner 745 that’s $499 RN, instead of $899. Shop Garmin

Score yourself some noise-cancelling headphones for cheap right now thanks to Amazon’s Big Smile sale. The Sennheiser HD 450SE Special Edition headphones are less than half price — $135 (usually $319.95). Shop Sennheiser

Instant is slashing up to 56 per cent off a bunch of hot pots, air fryers, and more during the Big Smile sale. You can score yourself the Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L Air Fryer for $129.99 (usually $269) at the moment. You better grab the chicken salt because 5.7 Litres is a lot of chippies. Shop Instant Brands

Looking to upgrade your home security? Now’s the time. During the Big Smile sale, brands like Ring are discounted by up to 45 per cent. Take this 2nd Generation Doorbell camera, for example, is only $149 at the moment when it’s usually $238. Shop Ring

For all the home handymen, Bosch is having a huge sale on everything from power tools, hand tools and accessories to vacuums and lawnmowers. For the next six days, Amazon is taking up to 33 per cent off Bosch tools and accessories, like this 17 Piece Hand Tool Set, $63 (usually $90). Shop Bosch

Of course, these are just ten of our favourite sales, there’s loads more to explore. You can head over here to see our full roundup.