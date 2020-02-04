If you’ve ever wanted to take a big snoop into the home life of Kim Kardashian-West, Kanye, and their assortment of sprog, then my good bitch you are in luck because their LA pad has been featured in the latest issue of Architectural Digest magazine. My one question though, how the FUCK do they keep the place so clean?

Achieving her lifelong dream (?) of being featured in an architecture mag, Kim has shared a bunch of pics from the big piece on her family home on her Instagram, and just bloody hell have a look at this would ya?

Now this is minimalist to the nth degree, and I can’t help but question how the fuck it isn’t covered in smudges and marks from literally having four children in the seven years they’ve owned the space. Is it just entirely covered in Scotchguard?

Kim told Architectural Digest that her and Kanye came across the Los Angeles space while they were out on a walk with North West not long after she was born, and Kim immediately fell in love with it. Kanye apparently said “yeah, I like it” which is apparently a very positive response in the language of Ye, because he doesn’t like anything. In fact he said – and I quote – “that’s my specialty; not liking stuff.”

Kim also said that her and Kanye share a love for a neutral palette, which is pretty evident if you look at every Yeezy release ever, and so they followed suit with their home.

“I love the simplicity of the design,” she said.

“Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness.”

Yeah ok looking at the place I can feel a sudden sense of calm, but also where do I put all my trinkets? My things? My precious items Where, Kim???

But also, imagine being a kid and this sprawling do-not-touch-the-walls space is your house. How do you even have a birthday party there? What happens when someone eventually throws their dinner on the floor? I just can’t wrap my brain around it.

The couple also filmed a little video to go alongside the big feature, which has them quizzing each other about the house’s design, what it’s like living together, discussing their entire-pool-size jacuzzi (what the f u c k) and – most importantly – where the fuck the best selfie lighting is in the house.

(Spoilers, but Kim says that she liked a dark room so she can use the flash for her selfies and I just ???? WHAT. This has rattled me. Natural light always makes you look so much better what the FUCK Kim out here in a dark room with a fucking FLASH??!?)

Anyway peep it below, it’s fantastic lunchtime viewing.