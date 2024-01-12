Kate Hudson’s Advice For Sticking To Your New Year’s Resolutions Might Actually Work

If you struggle to stick to your New Year’s resolutions, you are absolutely not alone. In fact, studies show most of us typically abandon our resolutions by January 12, while just 8% of people make it to the end of the year.

“I have definitely made the mistake of setting unrealistic goals in the past,” Kate Hudson — yes, the Kate Hudson — tells PEDESTRIAN.TV. “It’s such a common aspiration for us to try and focus on so many different things, develop new hobbies and spend more time with our families and friends, even at the detriment of our own wellbeing.”

So why are we talking to Kate Hudson about resolutions and not, ya know, her iconic fashion moments on screen? The actress and eternal style star has teamed up with nutrition and food tracking app MyFitnessPal on their seven-day ‘Small Steps, Big Wins’ program, which aims to help people kickstart their health and wellness goals.

Kate Hudson, style queen and also ‘new year, new you’ cheerleader. Photo: Instagram.

“I discovered MyFitnessPal years ago and was stunned to learn I was eating 3,000 calories of nuts a day, so tracking was really helpful in understanding that it was about both the quantity and quality of what I was eating that mattered,” she said. (Side note: we did the maths. That would be like…. 430 almonds a day. We’re definitely not dieticians but that might be too many nuts.)

Typically, people make New Year’s resolutions around health, fitness, money and relationships. According to one survey, one in three Australians plan to adopt healthier eating habits in 2024, while 36% want to improve their fitness, and 33% want to lose weight. Almost one in five Australians (19%) want to sleep more, while one in ten are planning on a better work-life balance.

“We all want to put our best foot forward at the start of a new year and for 2024, I want to challenge myself by holding myself accountable to my health goals,” Kate continued. “Nothing feels as good as being in the zone when you’re eating well and moving your body every day, but not everyone is there yet — you have to find the motivation and be in the right mindset. You don’t need to ‘fix’ yourself. I’ve been there and know how it feels to be overwhelmed.”

And yes, Kate admits that she (like most celebs) has the good fortune of working with a personal trainer (she works out with trainer Brian Nguyen, who she says “motivates me to move every day”), there’s learning the rest of us trying to smash fitness goals in 2024 can adopt.

Kate Hudson is a Pilates girlie. Photo: Instagram.

“One of the best tips is to focus on protein,” she said. “No matter what your goals are — whether you want to lose weight, gain weight, or run a marathon — eating more protein can help. I like to focus on adding more protein to my breakfast to start the day off right.”

Adult women require about 0.75g of protein per kilogram of their body weight per day, while adult men require 0.84g per kilogram, according to Dieticians Australian. However, most Australians consume their protein in the evenings, according to the CSIRO, whereas a moderate amount of protein at every meal can help muscle metabolism and reduce cravings.

“I love the idea of taking ownership of our resolutions and breaking big goals and dreams into small steps that are less intimidating and more achievable,” Kate said. “It’s truly amazing how making a few small changes at a time can lead to lifelong healthier habits.”

So about those style moments… our gal Kate is behind some of fashion’s most iconic on-screen moments. Penny Lane? Andie Anderson? Her iMDB page might as well be “movies you’ve seen reblogged on Tumblr and then tried to recreate”. So, naturally, we had to ask her about it.

Penny Lane = eternal style icon. Photo: Almost Famous.

PTV: Of all the stylish characters you’ve played, whose style most closely resembles your own?

KH: This is a hard question! Every role I’ve played comes with its own unique fashion and I’ve been so fortunate to work with some of the most incredible costume designers. From Penny Lane [Almost Famous] to Birdie [Glass Onion] – fashion has played a major role in the development of these characters. I mean, Stephanie Necrophorus in Nine was an absolute blast – her wardrobe was amazing, as was Liv’s in Bride Wars.

PTV: Your yellow dress from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days is one of the most iconic fashion moments in film history. You’ve said that costume designer Karen Patch was inspired by the yellow diamond you wear, but were there any other colours or designs you almost wore instead?

KH: No, Karen knew the dress and made an absolutely iconic creation with Carolina Herrara.

The MOMENT. Photo: How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

PTV: What fashion trends are you loving at the moment?

KH: I’m not big into trends but I do love oversized blazers and baggie jeans – it’s always great when pieces I love make a comeback. And high waisted everything – I love that they’re getting higher.

PTV: What is one fashion trend you’d never try, or one trend you regret wearing?

KH: I’ll never say never to fashion but again, not a huge fan of trends. For me, real fashion is unapologetic and really leaning into what you love, and owning it.