In the age of the panny-d, finding that special someone definitely hasn’t gotten any easier. But never fear – everyone’s favourite mobile app slash dark void in which to sink four hours every day has a solution. And no, it’s not some sweet Tinder or Hinge hack or even a self-help guide to making yourself appear sexier or whatever these gurus are rattling on about these days. It’s just plain old celibacy – just like in the olden days!(?)

Essentially, celibacy is the practice of not engaging in any form of sexual intercourse. Much of the time it can be for religious reasons but the justifications can also be personal. As per the ABC, a 2014 study found that 87% of Australians believe sex before marriage is acceptable, meaning another 13% would rather hold off until they’ve said “I do”.

Whatever your thoughts on celibacy there appears to be somewhat of a cultural shift towards having less sex. Even prior to COVID arriving on our shores, an ABC Australia Talks survey of 50,000 people found that Millennials were having half as much sex as their parents (um, ew?) and that 18 to 24-year-olds were comparable with the over 75 age group in their unlikeliness to be “indulging” as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Over the last year, celibacy TikTok has garnered hundreds of thousands of views. Every day, users are tuning in to discover the vast number of reasons why young folk are choosing this way of life. These include clear-mindedness, pursuit of self-love and self-worth, waiting for the right person and a “redirection of time and energy”.

Another user, whose TikTok has been viewed over half a million times captions their upload “me after choosing celibacy and not allowing a man to invade my peace and body for 8+ months.”

This next TikToker shares their experience with celibacy while using hashtags to hint that their decision was made on account of their Demisexuality. Web MD defines a Demisexual person as someone who will “only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person. They can be gay, straight, bisexual, or pansexual, and may have any gender identity.”

This TikToker describes the process of re-training their brain to choose “yourself” over hookup culture, insinuating that those two things can only be mutually exclusive.

One final example recounts how the TikToker went into celibacy as a joke and then one day *BAM* – it turned into a lifestyle.

Honestly, do yourselves a favour and have a suss of the #celibacy corner of TikTok. At the very least, it’s enlightening. At the very worst, you’ll realise that a Hot Girl Summer™ lifestyle is in fact, for you.