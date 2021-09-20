Amy Schumer has revealed that she made the decision to have her uterus and appendix removed last week due to endometriosis, which had flared in her uterus and started to spread.

In a video posted to her Instagram from her hospital bed on the weekend, the 40-year-old said her doctor had found 30 spots of endo that needed to be removed, as well as her appendix because the endo had started to attack it too.

“So it’s the morning after my sugery for endometriosis, and my uterus is out,” Amy said.

“There was a lot, a lot of blood in my uterus. I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”

READ MORE Bridget Hustwaite Wrote A Book On Endo & Found The Huge Inequalities In Accessing Treatment

In the caption of the post, she warned others who menstruate that if they have really painful periods, they may also have endometriosis. (If you do experience bad period pain, definitely chat with your GP and start looking into it, you shouldn’t have to deal with that alone.)

Though the video cuts off mid-sentence as she’s talking about her returned energy levels, it sounds like Amy is already a bit feeling better after having the hysterectomy and appendectomy – a hell of a double major surgery.

Amy has spoken candidly about her endometriosis diagnosis before, which resulted in the Caesarean birth of her 2-year-old Gene with husband Chris Fischer taking twice as long as a standard c-section.

“I was throwing up through the first hour of my c-section,” she said in an interview on a podcast in late 2019.

“It’s supposed to take about an hour and a half. Mine took over three hours because of my endometriosis.”

Fingers crossed this has now given Amy Schumer a bit of relief in her ongoing battle with endometriosis, and she uses her platform more to help raise awareness of how brutal the disorder is. Good to know, considering one in nine Australians who menstruate are affected by it at some point in their lives.