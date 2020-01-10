Despite being a busy, busy man, Donald Glover is headed back to Atlanta. Sure, we’re going to have to wait until 2021 to see season 3 and 4, but eh, it’ll be worth the wait I’m sure.

John Landgraf, the president of FX Networks, announced the news at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, revealing season 3 of the surreal series probably won’t hit screens until January 2021. That is a little while away but hey, we’re also getting season 4 too.

According to Variety, Landgraf called seasons 3 and 4 “Part 1 and 2” of a new chapter in the show. Ten episodes will air in January 2021 and another eight episodes will arrive in spring (so September onwards) of that year. That’s 18 episodes all up.

Atlanta season 2 premiered last year – wait no, not last year – May, 2018. Earn (Glover), Al (Brian Tyree Henry), and Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) catch a flight to Europe at the end of the season for a tour. Landgraf said bits of the series is “shooting outside the U.S.”, so there you go.

The FX boss also said he’s keen to keep the show going, but ultimately it comes down to whether or not Glover can do it. Last year, Glover was a tad occupado voicing Simba in The Lion King, releasing his feature Guava Island, and being Childish. Also, he won four Grammys.

“As long as Donald wants to make more Atlanta, I’m down for that. But it’s his choice,” Landgraf said.

January 2021, stay tuned.

While we’re at it, FX Networks also announced some other renewals / premiere dates. Archer season 11, in which Archer Sterling finally wakes up, will hit screens May 6, American Horror Story has been renewed through to season 13, Fargo returns April 19, and a new season of What We Do In The Shadows arrives April 15.

Check out the announcements thread below.

some news. pic.twitter.com/1rsbf7F4O9 — FX on Hulu – Launches March (@FXNetworks) January 9, 2020