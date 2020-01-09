Of all the empowering people who have done their bit to support our firies and wildlife in the midst of this terrible tragedy, Celeste Barber is up there with the best of the best.

As such, a local artist felt that Barber deserved to be honoured with her very own mural at Culture Kings in Melbourne.

A Facebook user captured the following pic of the mural on Hosier Lane which includes Barber’s face and a ‘thank you’ message.

Credit: Misscindy LH/Facebook

Barber has raised a whopping $50 million for the bushfire crisis so an artistic tribute is the absolute least that she deserves.

Aussie artists have been using our cities as a canvas to express their feelings about everything going on in our country right now.

READ MORE This Scott Morrison Mural That Popped Up In Syd Today Is The Xmas Gift I Never Knew I Needed

For example, on Chrissy Eve Sydney artist Scott Marsh blessed the city with a mural calling out Scott Morrison’s lack of action amid the bushfire crisis.

The Chippendale artwork features the Prime Minister sporting a Santa hat and sipping a cocktail as flames surround him.

The grinchy goon says, “Merry crisis!!”

Let’s hope Celeste’s mural doesn’t get painted over like Scotty’s did.