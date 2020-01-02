Zoe Kravitz has done that thing loads of people are doing at this time of year – stale posts of events from 2019. For Zoe, it’s her wedding – it happened in June last year, and it looked like a ripper of a night.

No shade, to be honest – weddings are fun and it looks like Zoe’s was one of those perfect kinds where everyone has fun and no one throws up in the toot before they make it to the toilet.

Her dress makes a strong appearance, too – and it’s an interesting one. She went for an ankle length number that would look like pure shit on me, but naturally looks effortlessly chic on Zoe.

Also how ridiculously cute is this whole fam photo featuring everyone – Jason Momoa‘s there, Lenni‘s there…. god I love this family.

And yes, her Big Little Lies co-stars were all present and accounted for. Obsessed with how these women became BFFs in real life.

Extremely cute areas.