One of my favourite Met Gala 2021 moments was easily Zoë Kravitz. Not anything she said or did, just the presence of Zoë Kravitz at the Gala. To quote Wendy Williams, “She IS the moment.”

ICYMI: Zoë wore a chic, chain-like outfit and she ate everybody up, as seen in the following piccy alongside fellow queen, Tessa Thompson:

Credit: Getty.

To commemorate the occasion, the actress shared a piccy to her Instagram where she looked fire as fuck.

Because the world is still a Handmaid’s Tale-esque nightmare, the pic was flooded with slut-shamey comments, such as one walking turd who wrote: “I don’t understand why they go practically naked. She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this?”

Credit: Instagram / Zoë Kravitz.

As pointed out by Comments By Celebs, Zoë then fired back: “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonisation / brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got ’em.”

Her response was just *chef’s kiss*. BEAUTIFUL!

But after the exchange, Zoë has since nuked her Instagram, deleting the aforementioned pic and literally every other photo.

Where’d ya go, Zoë? Please come back! We need you and your badass ways!

Nah, I take that back. If she wants to step away to protect her energy, then bloody good for her. We could all do with a little social media detox every now and then.

READ MORE Deuxmoi's Sources Spilled A Bunch Of Wild Intel About What Went On Inside The Met Gala This Year

It’s unclear if she wiped her page clean in response to the nasty comments about her Met Gala 2021 look, but the timing certainly seems suss.

It just fucking sucks that Zoë literally bared her beautiful self to the world, which sent a powerful message of self-love and confidence to her impressionable fans, only to be torn down and potentially forcing her to go into hiding.

I legit wasn’t exaggerating when I said the world is still a Handmaid’s Tale-esque nightmare.

Fuck this. Fuck it all. Fuck everyone who isn’t Zoë Kravitz.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.