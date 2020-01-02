There’s a lot to be said for New Year’s Resolutions, particularly given the milestone 2020 year we’re entering into. But there’s only one resolution, one New Year’s energy, that’s worth any of the skin it’s been given: Grant Denyer sucking the absolute asshole off of an ice cold Guava Cruiser energy.

Just prior to the calendar ticking over to January 1st, the perennial TV host lit up Facebook by proudly posing neck deep in a Guava Cruiser – easily the best Cruiser, for the record – challenging any hyper-masculine dorks afraid of a big glass of yum to run squarely at him.

Brute mode engaged. I’m a guava guy, so what. Call me girlie and I’ll scratch your eyes out dickhead ???? Posted by Grant Denyer on Saturday, 28 December 2019

Look at that absolute King shit right there. The sheer power dripping off of that. An image thrumming with rich energy.

That is a man at total peace with himself right there. He has reconciled his desire for a cold delicious treat, and has rightfully identified the Guava Cruiser – a royal-tier beverage – as his summer saviour.

Cop the sheer levels of joy Grant Denyer is enjoying right there. Eyes closed, lips savouring, complete bliss.

If you take nothing else into 2020 with you, take this: Summer’s brutal, and things are kinda awful right now. But as long as you’ve got an ice cold Cruiser Party Pack in the fridge, then not all is lost.

Thank you, Grant Denyer. A true king.