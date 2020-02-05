I feel like Zendaya, sunshine personified, and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi have been the internet’s will-they-won’t-they couple for eons now. For those playing at home, the pair first sparked dating rumours in August of last year when they went to Greece together for a holiday. But the two never confirmed their relationship status, and Jacob even denied they were dating in an interview. HOWEVER, it appears things have changed because the duo were spotted on a date-date in New York this week. Warning: Things are about to get disgustingly cute.

Zendaya and Jacob were photographed in SoHo on Monday. As much as this could have been a casual friend date, it, uh, got cosy.

Exhibit A:

when someone asked zendaya when she’s gonna go public w a relationship & she said “never” … that was code for 2020 pic.twitter.com/J2htOkDlOe — Julia (@tomhollwho) February 4, 2020

Exhibit B:

zendaya and jacob are so fucking cute…. lilothée wished #rip pic.twitter.com/1tJz6ko70V — liv (@interste11ars) February 3, 2020

Exhibit C:

zendaya walking around nyc smiling and taking funny photos of her and jacob is literally the purest thing pic.twitter.com/Ww8Duv9Mhd — gianna (@dayasdove) February 3, 2020

I’m not going to say they’re 100 per cent ~ officially ~ dating, but y’know, something’s absolutely going on.

Last November, Zendaya and Jacob were spotted on a train in Sydney for GQ Australia’s Men of the Year Awards. Speaking to the publication at the time, Jacob denied the pair were dating. He crushed any hope of that when he said Zendaya is “like my sister.” And last week, Zendaya introduced Jacob as her “best friend” at the American Australian Association Arts Awards. She had presented Jacob with the Rising Star honour. So you can understand why people (me) thought they were just really good mates.

And look at them now.

This is completely random, but I’ve been laughing at it for ten minutes.

i knew it was time to move on from zendaya when she didn’t respond to my undeniably hot selfie pic.twitter.com/TGsmOCOl0I — James (@CaucasianJames) February 4, 2020

AH WELL.