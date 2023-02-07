Aussie model and podcast host Perrie Kap spilled some tea about Zac Efron‘s alleged sexual preferences and it was a lot.

Speaking on her This One Friend podcast, Kap told co-host Andy Curtain that her mate was getting down and dirty with Mr Troy Bolton himself for a while but grew tired of his penchant for … eating out.

“I have this one friend who was hooking up with Zac Efron for a while … She was one of those people that hangs out with a lot of celebrities, so she was quite nonchalant about it,” Kap claimed.

She said she started digging for more details and her friend gave her an intriguing answer.

“[My friend] kind of said it in an annoyed way,” Kap said.

“She was like, ‘Oh, he was always going down on me,’ and for some reason the conversation ended and I never got to follow up with her why this was an annoying thing.”

I mean — there are worse things your significant other can enjoy doing. I don’t want to yuck anyone’s yum but I’m just putting it out there.

Curtain said Efron’s new nickname should be “Zac Muffron” and you can’t tell me that William Shakespeare isn’t rolling in his grave ‘cos he never penned something so spectacular. My life will never be the same after hearing that.

On a more serious note, however, I think it goes without saying that sharing such intimate details about other people’s sex life is a bit fucked up ethically and raises issues about consent.

Don’t get me wrong, there’s absolutely nothing shameful about sex. ‘Tis a natural, stoonin’ and enjoyable thing! We also go hog wild for goss — but unless the folks doing the deed are happy for details to be shared, I don’t know if it’s another person’s place to flap their lip about it.

Obviously, Kap’s mate and Efron might have given their consent for the story to be featured in the podcast. We just don’t know.

What we do know for sure, however, is that Zac Efron is currently in Melbourne shooting his new flick Ricky Stanicky. Do with that information what you will.