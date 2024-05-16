Wicked’s Trailer Just Dropped Causing 50% Of The Earth’s Population To Turn Into Arianators

While Aussies slept, the long-awaited, highly-anticipated trailer for part one of Wicked was dropped and it has seemed to do the impossible: unite Arianators and theatre geeks.

There is truly no rest for the wicked ‘cos the trailer for the first half of the musical movie starring, Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and fans are truly enchanted by its visuals.

Before we jump into the reactions surrounding Wicked Mania, let’s take a moment to digest this masterpiece because there’s a lot of goodies to unpack!

Kicking off with the stars, in Wicked‘s first trailer, punters get a good geeze at Grande’s Glinda and Erivo’s Elphaba, our two leading characters.

We also cop a good look at Michelle Yeoh‘s Madame Morrible, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Bowen Yang as Pfannee and Bronwyn James as ShenShen.

The trailer also gives us a sneak peek into the set designs for the Emerald City, Shiz University, how the “great and powerful” Wizard portrays himself and munchkin land.

Most important though are the songs!!! Although I would’ve loved to hear “One Short Day”, we unfortunately missed out on that snippet. But to compensate, we did get to hear Grande’s take on “Popular” — which is very reminiscent of her collaboration with MIKA for “Popular Song” — and the iconic musical song in herstory, “Defying Gravity”.

I think broomstick sales just went up by 500% after hearing Erivo’s belt!

Following the release of the trailer, fans rushed to social media to share their two cents on the songs, the casting, the visuals and all of the hullabaloo surrounding the beloved movie adaptation.

I truly can’t wait for everyone to collectively go through their Wicked era.

Wicked will drop in Aussie theatres on November 28, 2024.