You know, when I think of Sydney’s annual Vivid festival, my mind drifts to beautiful light shows, thoughtful art installations and in-depth educational talks. But now, after discovering that Vivid Sydney didn’t exactly buy all of the domain names you’d think to smash into the search bar, I associate the light festival with some big ole’ titties. Yep, vivid.com links to porn.

Believe it or not, this wasn’t a discovery I stumbled across in the office at 8am on Thursday morning.

Our friends on Triple M’s Rush Hour With Gus, Jude and Wendell came through with the cheeky intel after temporary co-host Elliot Lovejoy tried to find out some of the festival details and was pretty surprised with the adult content he came across instead.

“I love vivid. It’s great for the city. Trying to do some research on it. You just go to vivid.com and you learn some more,” he said.

“What I’ve learned is they’ve sold their domain name. So this is more of a warning for families moving forward, if you do check out vivid.com to check out what might be happening in the city. Vivid.com has really changed.”

When the other co-hosts, Wendell Sailor and Jude Bolton chucked the URL into google, they discovered that the link did, in fact, link to a porn website.

You can see the blokes confirming this claim on the radio show for yourself HERE.

As I am a serious journalist, I did attempt to factcheck this by searching the URL on my work computer. Fingers crossed I won’t have a sternly-worded email from HR waiting for me in my inbox.

“I don’t think the lovely folks of Sydney are going to expect that on a night out at Vivid,” Jude said.

“That’s very X-rated, so to speak,” Wendall confirmed.

So if you’re truly looking for details about Vivid Sydney and not just gunning for a wank, make sure you head to VividSydney.com.

Vivid Sydney kicks off on May 26 with a bunch of cool shit, including a night in conversation with Jennifer Coolidge and The White Lotus creator, Mike White.