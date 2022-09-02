Twilight and The Vampire Diaries fans, get ready to fkn rumble because Stan has officially dropped the trailer for its new series Vampire Academy. I’m absolutely fanging for it.

Vampire Academy is based on the book series of the same name by Richelle Mead, which you may fondly remember sneaking out of your school library. It’s set around the very ooky spooky sounding St Vladimir’s Academy.

But St Vladimir’s isn’t just your average boarding school. Oh no. It’s a school for vampire royals (!) and half-humans (!!) who are trained to protect the aforementioned vampire royals (!!!).

The show isn’t all vampires and fighting. It’s also about a beautiful friendship. This is absolutely ticking all of my boxes.

According to Stan: “In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society.”

You honestly had me at the words “royal vampire society”.

In the trailer, we catch glimpses of intense fight scenes, ball gowns, romance and of course, dramatic red robes.

You can suss out all its glory below:

The cast includes Aussie star Sisi Stringer as our main character Rose Hathaway, and Daniele Neves as her bestie Lissa Dragomir, as well as Kieron Moore, Andrew Liner and Andrew Dae Kim.

It’ll be executive produced by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals, Legacies) so I reckon we’re in safe fkn hands.

Plec told Entertainment Weekly that a lot of world-building went into Vampire Academy.

She explained that they took a lot of inspo from the original books, including the mythology and characters, and then “folded that into this vampire dominion that we built from scratch”.

“I’ve never done a world build that intricate before,” she said.

READ MORE The First Trailer For Stan Original Series Last Light Is A Bloody Wild Apocalyptic Thrill Ride

Plec also touched on one of the other big inspos for the series and it’s somehow made me even more excited.

“It’s really the story of the beginning of a revolution. In the midst of all the great opulent ball and royal intrigue, we’re telling a Hunger Games-esque story, which caught us by surprise as we were breaking it,” she said.

Sorry, Hunger Games vibes with vampires??? This is the dream.

In my humble opinion, it’s been far too long since we’ve had an excellent vampire series to sink our fangs in to — if you’ll pardon the pun.

You can catch Vampire Academy exclusively on Stan when it lands on September 16.