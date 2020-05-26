Punters are sharing the moments from TV shows and flicks that make them cry and good lord, it’s an emotional ride.

The hardest you've ever cried in a movie/TV show. Go. — Kevin L. Lee (@Klee_FilmReview) May 25, 2020

The critic who started the post said the most popular answers were Disney animated flicks Toy Story 3, Coco and Up, along with Grave of the Fireflies, Dear Zachary and Schindler’s List.

aaaand here come the waterworks

Here were a bunch of others (warning: you’ll want the tissues handy).

The ER episode where a young resident is constantly being bullied by the attending for not being quick enough; he takes his own life by stepping in front of the L; he’s brought to ER, unrecognizable, until his PAGER GOES OFF as they are paging him to come assist. That MOMENT ???? — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) May 25, 2020

Bridge to Terabithia. I had just lost a childhood friend in a car accident and I wasn’t prepared for that rope to snap. Hadn’t read the book and knew nothing about it other than it was supposed to be a kids movie to watch with kids I was babysitting. Biggest mistake ever! pic.twitter.com/UhxwEYdPg3 — girlstreaming (@girlstreaming) May 25, 2020

Hardest TV tears? Definitely Lexie Grey’s death on Grey’s Anatomy. May sound lame, but wow I fucking LOST it. And I don’t cry much at tv/films. pic.twitter.com/0q1YzjV4yu — Leigh Lewallen (@leighlew3) May 25, 2020

I Cried When Homer Simpson Said Goodbye to he’s Mom for the last time That made me Tear Up a lot ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vsfwyAyTwu — Justinnn???????? (@fivefortweeting) May 25, 2020

No one has said My Girl?! "Where are his glasses? He can't see without his glasses! Put on his glasses! He was gonna be an acrobat!" Or when her dad tells her about the bees "there were just too many of them"… when Thomas J's mother asks if she'll still come by ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/BCI7j0Z6ZO — Jax ⚡️ (@Diamond_Jax) May 25, 2020

Endings always make me cry ????????????

▪The Notebook

▪Hachi A Dog's Tale

▪Somewhere in Time pic.twitter.com/ghoe173Qg5 — Joanna Justice???? (@unikgirl11) May 25, 2020

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, season 5 episode 16 “The Body”. One of the most gut wrenching, painful and most beautiful hours of television. pic.twitter.com/OZJERBcoXk — anastasia (@statesofawake) May 25, 2020

Grave of the Fireflies. Me and my wife were trying to hold it together but damn, we were in pieces. pic.twitter.com/rq8ucM6htG — Commander Wood (@ChrisWood1821) May 25, 2020

Frozen 2. I absolutely wailed during “The Next Right Thing”. My little sister had died earlier that year. I cried for the entire rest of the movie. My eyes were so swollen the next day they were practically shut. I still can’t listen to it without crying, admittedly. pic.twitter.com/Ik06CYpao5 — ???????????????????????? ✦ (@sailonyellow) May 25, 2020

It's a silly movie, but I watched Marley & Me a couple months after my 15yo dog had passed. She was my best friend and I had her since I was 4.

I literally soaked my shirt with tears at the movies when they say goodbye to him pic.twitter.com/uMO6grLAdF — Ellice Monstrinho – #TheLastOfUsBOUND ????????️‍???? (@alicemonstrinho) May 25, 2020

I will never not cry during Dumbo pic.twitter.com/PaRFHOZ9in — Briana Wipf (@Briana_Wipf) May 25, 2020

A recent (as in a few years ago) rewatch of a fresh prince of bel air episode that inrrupted me doing something. Just stared at it for a while, the "Why he ain't want me, man?" + hug and due to personal circumstances (plus missing James avery) I just started bawling lol pic.twitter.com/dq3pmyFfZf — world's biggest idiot (@Tracelii) May 25, 2020