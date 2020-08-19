Warning: This article contains violent assault and transphobic language.

Videos have emerged of three LA-based transgender influencers being targeted in a violent transphobic attack on Hollywood Boulevard.

The videos appear to show Eden The Doll and two Black transgender women being robbed and beaten on the street as pedestrians watched.

“I was robbed, attacked and jumped in Hollywood last night,” Eden wrote on her story after the incident took place, writing that she was “VERY lucky” but that the two women with her, Jaslene White Rose and Joslyn Flawless, were “really hurt.”

Eden then posted footage that appears to have been taken by an onlooker and posted to his Instagram page, which has since been switched to private.

The videos have since gone viral across social media. In the clips, Eden is seen standing on Hollywood Blvd with Rose and Flawless. At least 6 men appear to start harassing Eden, Rose, and Flawless.

Eden wrote that a man stole her phone while the three were waiting for an Uber, at which point she began chasing him to try and get the phone back.

Eden The Doll and 2 other trans influencers attacked and robbed on Hollywood Blvd last night. One of them was knocked out and laid unconscious on the street while others filmed and laughed at her. ⚠️ Warning: Video Contains Violence & Foul Language ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/K7dVR4n2ro — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 18, 2020

In the next video, one of the men begins shouting offensive terms and threats at the women.

Eden wrote, “We initially tried to get [the phone] back but his friends started throwing rocks at us. We tried to run away but they chased us down.” The women can be seen confronting the man who threw rocks.

In the next video, a man chases the three women into the street, where they appear to be attempting to get a driver’s attention. As the car drives away, the man steals one of the women’s purses and runs away. He appears to have thrown that purse back.

Then, as the group confronts the man, he hits Rose and takes her bag, then he runs away again and the men filming can be heard shouting: “Let’s go get them.” Numerous cars and pedestrians are seen walking and driving past the incident, and Eden wrote that the group chased them down in cars of their own.

This video shows bystanders laughing and mocking Eden The Doll as she tries to get her friend off the street. ⚠️ Warning: Video Contains Violence & Foul Language ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8zqsWk7B6H — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 18, 2020

In later videos, one of the men slams Eden’s phone to the ground, where she says it broke. Rose then falls while chasing after him.

The men recorded themselves stealing the purses from the women, as well as mocking and verbally harassing them with transphobic remarks, comparing Eden to the male characters in White Chicks.

One of the men can also be seen in the videos throwing a large electric scooter at Rose. In subsequent videos, Eden is seen trying to buy her phone back from the men. “My phone has all my videos and family pictures I haven’t backed up. I was desperate,” she wrote, writing that she gave the man who stole it “all my cash.”

Then, in the same spot where Eden is seen bargaining for her phone, one of the assailants returns and attacks Rose. Eden wrote that he “bashed [Rose’s] head open” and that Rose fell unconscious for a period of time before waking up. The men filming can be heard saying “She’s dead” and “Hit her again.”

Eden asked the men to call the cops as they mocked her. Sirens are heard approaching and the men say “They coming,” and then a police car approaches the intersection where the men are standing before driving away. Eden wrote “More people keep walking past us. No one is stopping no matter how much I begged.”

While Eden was attempting to revive Rose, Flawless appeared to be robbed by another man in the group, which was also filmed. The caption of that video, which appears to have been taken by one of the man’s associates, says “He mad she was a man.”

In her description of the attack, Flawless wrote “He held a crow bar to my face and threatened to kill me unless I stripped my shoes off and gave him my jewellery and all my processions [sic]. He said if i was trans he would kill me. He then forced me to hold his hand while he looks for my friends to kill them for being trans. Meanwhile men and WOMEN screaming that I’m a man and telling him to beat me.”

Eden compiled all the footage in a tab on her Instagram page.

A representative of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Insider that they got a call at 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning about the incident, and that a robbery report is currently being investigated, but no arrests have been made.