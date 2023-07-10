Petty Binch Tom Cruise Reportedly Had An Aussie Journo ‘Barred’ From A Syd Event Over 2005 Beef

Just when ya thought Tom Cruise couldn’t be more of an odd unit, apparently the bloke has been holding a grudge against an Aussie reporter since *checks calendar* 2005.

ICYMI: the Hollywood A-lister was in Australia last week promoting Mission Impossible 65, titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

The film’s PR peeps literally rolled out the red carpet for Cruise and his co-stars and plenty of local journos flocked to the event to interview them, all except for one reporter who was apparently “barred” from attending.

According to Woman’s Day, Tom — or at least, Tom’s people — made sure that esteemed Aussie television journalist Peter Overton was excluded from the guest list because the actor is apparently still miffed about *that* infamous 2005 interview.

“Anyone connected to ‘That Interview’ was scratched off [the list], and Peter Overton was certainly among the people who didn’t get an invite,” the source claimed.

“Tom wanted the spotlight on his film, not his past.”

READ MORE Kourtney K Says She Still Thinks About That 2016 Dumpster Fire Interview With The Today Show

In case ya haven’t seen it, there’s an absolute corker of a 60 Minutes interview from Cruise’s 2005 jaunt to Australia which happened to occur just after his split from Aussie queen Nicole Kidman.

After Overton asked Cruise about his ex, the actor told the reporter that he’s “stepping over the line, and you know you are.”

He also instructed Overton to “put your manners back in.”

Watch the interview below, which has gone down in awks interview history:

Was Petey boi crossing a line by asking Tom Cruise such personal questions? Look, probably.

But the fact that Tom has been biding his time since 2005, waiting to get his revenge on Overton by barring him from questions, cocktails and canapés is absolutely hysterical.

I’m sure believing in astrology is one of the many things that scientology opposes, but as PTV’s resident astrologer, I must point out that Tom Cruise is a Cancer. AKA a grudge-holding water sign.

So I take it back, I’m not at all surprised that Tom has done this. It’s very much on-brand for him, in fact.