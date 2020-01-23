I don’t know about you lot, but it has been a week. However, Netflix just gifted us the new trailer for To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You, so for two minutes and 39 seconds, I’m going to forget about all my life problems. Join me.

In To All The Boys 2, Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) have taken their relationship from a tad fake to officially offical. Things are going swell… until they don’t because John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old letters, steps backs into her life again. Yes, yes, it’s love triangle time.

Beloved sisters Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish) and Lara Jean’s best mate Chris (Madeleine Arthur) return. They join newcomer / Lara Jean’s unexpected new confidant Stormy (Holland Taylor).

Can Lara Jean love two boys at the same time? Find out February 12. That’s just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Not gonna lie, guys, I’m a huge fan of Jordan Fisher. He looks like a big ol’ sweetie pie. Solid casting, Netflix, solid casting.