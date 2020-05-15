Thanks for signing up!

Timothée Chalamet‘s energy on Instagram is very reminiscent of my dad’s social media presence. Dad doesn’t post that much, but last week he posted a photo of a toilet in our house, which had been broken for a considerable amount of time but could now flush. That vibe.

To further my point, Chalamet – professional actor and amateur photographer – posted an intriguing pantry pic to Instagram today. Some honey, some mac and cheese, a box of Triscuit, that’s about it. Real riveting stuff.

And, well, people responded accordingly.

The result? A tsunami of responses more delicious than the food and condiments in Timmy’s pantry.

Let’s feast on some of the most glorious reactions, shall we?

timothée: posts photo of pantry

me: talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular- pic.twitter.com/lfBFLVOaP5 — liltimmytim (@peachytimmy24) May 14, 2020

timothee chalamet is worth millions of dollars but he rlly got kraft mac and cheese in his pantry….pic.twitter.com/Sk74uTPfna — ♡ d ♡ // nsfr! (@rueselio) May 14, 2020

the honey stuck lying sideways in timothée’s pantry pic.twitter.com/0gARME2zP3 — mia (@chalamettasf) May 14, 2020

why am i shaking from this picture of timothee’s pantry i shouldn’t be freaking out this much pic.twitter.com/cM8ILPdLFR — maya loves yami ???? (@finelineangel_) May 14, 2020

timothée chalamet as things in his pantry: a thread pic.twitter.com/iVi2vY9T3a — liss???? (@eIiospiano) May 14, 2020

Okay, but you need to continue looking through the above thread. Incredible content.

The Instagram comments section was also littered with responses that perfectly encapsulated how we all felt when looking at the pantry pic.

“At least he’s active.”

I, for one, adore this content. In a world filled with Photoshop, filters and fake shit, be a Timothée and share the insides of your pantry instead.