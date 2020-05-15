Timothée Chalamet‘s energy on Instagram is very reminiscent of my dad’s social media presence. Dad doesn’t post that much, but last week he posted a photo of a toilet in our house, which had been broken for a considerable amount of time but could now flush. That vibe.

To further my point, Chalamet – professional actor and amateur photographer –  posted an intriguing pantry pic to Instagram today. Some honey, some mac and cheese, a box of Triscuit, that’s about it. Real riveting stuff.

And, well, people responded accordingly.

The result? A tsunami of responses more delicious than the food and condiments in Timmy’s pantry.

Let’s feast on some of the most glorious reactions, shall we?

Okay, but you need to continue looking through the above thread. Incredible content.

The Instagram comments section was also littered with responses that perfectly encapsulated how we all felt when looking at the pantry pic.

“At least he’s active.”

I, for one, adore this content. In a world filled with Photoshop, filters and fake shit, be a Timothée and share the insides of your pantry instead.

