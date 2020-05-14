Mundane celebrity encounters fill me with unbelievable amounts of joy – even more so than exciting celebrity encounters – because everyone can relate to the sheer monotony of everyday life.

While I can appreciate a wild story that recounts a once-in-a-lifetime run-in with an A-lister (you know the ones – ‘Lindsay Lohan brought me into the VIP area, shouted me Wet Pussy shots and dragged me to Taio Cruz‘s house for a bender’), I just can’t help but adore really, really underwhelming meetings.

So I’m sure you can imagine my sheer delight in discovering Twitter user @MavenofHonor‘s call-out: “Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters,” she wrote. “For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap.” (Okay, iconic.)

Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters. For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap — Mave (home version) (@MavenofHonor) May 13, 2020

The tweet has amassed close to 28k comments in under 24 hours, with punters sharing their unequivocally ordinary brushes with celebs. Here are some of the best ones.

Charlie Sheen lived up the road as a kid.

One night he got a call he didnt like and shot all the phones in his house.

Cops showed and got stuck at the gate on his private one-lane windy road on top of a mntn, and he wouldn’t let them in and they couldn’t back up. lasted hrs. — Count Sacey (@BeLikeCaseyG) May 13, 2020

Also once I saw Magic Johnson at a cold stone creamery. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 14, 2020

2. I met Dave Chapelle in an AT&T store back in 2004. I was like “holy shit you’re Dave Chapelle” and he was like “holy shit you’re a random white dude” and that was the end of that. — Jeremi M. Gosney (@jmgosney) May 14, 2020

I almost ran over Diane Keaton in a parking lot in West LA. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) May 14, 2020

I saw Steve Carrel at a grocery store and he was shopping by himself. I said “you look really cute today” and he giggled — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 14, 2020

Walked by Arnold Schwarzenegger in an Armani AX in Santa Monica like 20 years ago. He trailed after Maria Shriver, calling out in faux outrage, “Oh no, she’s shopping!” It was so funny. — Mark Drop (@markdrop) May 13, 2020

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes stopped me on the street for directions in Greenwich village. they wanted to know where “the most romantic place in nyc” was — Cat Quinn (@catquinn) May 14, 2020

I rode a roller coaster that Alanis Morissette was on. — The Smocking Hamberder (@Durdnthecreator) May 13, 2020

jason bateman stood stoically next to me in the audience during a black keys concert and we never acknowledged each other — Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) May 14, 2020

Weird Al Yankovic at Burger King in Omaha, just off Dodge Street. Talked a bit, signed my fry holder. Around 1995. Bonus info: it was 30 minutes after the first time I ever smoked pot. — Jotham Sederstrom (@Jothamist) May 14, 2020

In 2015, I saw Danny DeVito outside of LAX looking at his cell phone. As I walked up to him, with my phone in hand, he looked up at me and said “wanna take a selfie with me?” pic.twitter.com/knZZjUNV2X — MIKE* ⚾️ (@Vitto_Rio) May 14, 2020

Bumped into LMFAO (2011 at the height of ‘Party Rockin’) in the hotel where we were having the Urology department holiday party. I swooped in and aggressively told him he HAD to take a photo with me because one day he would need a urologist and karma would reward him! pic.twitter.com/mX6CoCitaG — Ashley ‘stay HOME’ Winter MD (@AshleyGWinter) May 14, 2020

Waiting for the loo on a Virgin Atlantic flight to LA, Pamela Anderson appeared behind me. When the cubicle came free, I said, “after you” and she said “thanks, what a gentleman!” Truth was I knew I was going to do a massive shit and didn’t want her to walk in and know it was me. — Giles Coren (@gilescoren) May 14, 2020

Okay I could go for days, but I shall refrain. Head over to the thread for hours of pure mundaneness.

I’m now going to hop into bed and get really angry about the fact that I didn’t meet LMFAO at the height of ‘Party Rock Anthem’s glory. You won this round, @AshleyGWinter.