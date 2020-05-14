Mundane celebrity encounters fill me with unbelievable amounts of joy – even more so than exciting celebrity encounters – because everyone can relate to the sheer monotony of everyday life.

While I can appreciate a wild story that recounts a once-in-a-lifetime run-in with an A-lister (you know the ones – ‘Lindsay Lohan brought me into the VIP area, shouted me Wet Pussy shots and dragged me to Taio Cruz‘s house for a bender’), I just can’t help but adore really, really underwhelming meetings.

So I’m sure you can imagine my sheer delight in discovering Twitter user @MavenofHonor‘s call-out: “Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters,” she wrote. “For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap.” (Okay, iconic.)

The tweet has amassed close to 28k comments in under 24 hours, with punters sharing their unequivocally ordinary brushes with celebs. Here are some of the best ones.

Okay I could go for days, but I shall refrain. Head over to the thread for hours of pure mundaneness.

I’m now going to hop into bed and get really angry about the fact that I didn’t meet LMFAO at the height of ‘Party Rock Anthem’s glory. You won this round, @AshleyGWinter.

