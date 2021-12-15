The Wiggles – aka the dictionary definition of ‘Australian icons’ – have announced a new album of covers called ReWiggled, which’ll be released in 2022.

Birthday presents for everyone you know? Sorted. Personally, I’m really hoping they’ll release it on vinyl.

The tracklist has brought me an immense amount of joy, with highlights including Spacey Jane covering ‘D.O.R.O.T.H.Y’, Stella Donnelly with a take on ‘Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride’, San Cisco with ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y’, DZ Deathrayswith ‘Hot Potato’ and Dami Im with ‘Big Red Car’ to name literally just a handful.

In my opinion, the highlight will definitely be Melbourne Ska Orchestra’s take on ‘We’re All Fruit Salad!’. I already know what my Spotify Wrapped 2022 is going to be dominated by.

Side two of the record features The Wiggles covering other people’s songs, including Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’, AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ and Fatboy Slim’s ‘Praise You’.

Of course, it’s also got the obligatory cover of ‘Elephant’ by Tame Impala.

According to the band, the record will feature the new Wiggles line-up and the OGs, including Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt and Greg Page, which warms my cold dead heart an indescribable amount.

While the full album is slated for release next March, a five song ReWiggled EP has already been released.

It features the aforementioned Spacey Jane track, as well as a song swap between The Wiggles and The Chats, with the former covering ‘Pub Feed’ and the latter taking on ‘Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do the Twist?’.

The piece de resistance? A Wiggly cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. Now that, my friends? That’s the song you hear on the ascent to heaven.

The Blue Wiggle himself Anthony Field said that the working with all of the different Aussie artists, and getting back in the studio with his fellow Wiggles, had been a great experience.

“It’s been really enjoyable, and also so humbling, hearing all these wonderful artists doing their versions of Wiggles songs – they’re all so very talented.”

You can pre-order and pre-save the full ReWiggled album now.