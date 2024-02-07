The Voice Australia’s New Line Up Of Coaches Might Just Revive This Show From The Dead

If you felt like The Voice Australia was feeling a little bit musty, I have great news for you — the series is having a shake-up! Coach Guy Sebastion will be joined in the spinny red chairs by three big musical celebs who have never appeared on the Aussie iteration of the show before. And — let me tell ya — they’ve got some big international names!

First up replacing former coaches Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora and Jason Derulo is American singer Adam Lambert!

Adam is a Grammy-nominated international artist, actor and LGBTQI+ activist who has performed solo and with Queen (no biggie!!!). He first got his start on the eighth season of American Idol in 2009 so not only will he be able to use his experience with reality talent competitions to effectively coach contestants on the show, I’m assuming he’ll have something to chat about with Guy.

I want this suit. (Image: Getty)

Next up is another international superstar — LeAnn Rimes!

Although last season didn’t have a country-singing expert per sé, typically there’s always one coach who has a country background. Just think Keith Urban in The Voice Australia or Blake Shelton in the US version. The viewers must have missed having that country twang around because LeAnn is coming on the show to bring her wisdom and expertise.

She’s been a big deal in the country music world since 1996 before hitting the pop charts in the early 2000s, consistently churning out hits. LeAnn also appeared in the film Coyote Ugly which is just iconic, in my opinion.

Speaking to Sunrise on Wednesday morning LeAnn expressed how fkn excited she was to be a mentor.

“I’m thrilled, I’ve literally been holding this secret for so long, and it feels so good to finally let it out,” she said.



“I got signed when I was 11, I’ve been so I’ve been in this business for 30 years and I think I have a lot of wisdom to pass on.”

Welcome to The Voice, LeAnn!!! (Image: Getty)

And then, there’s our Australian princess Kate Miller-Heidke.

Personally, I am over the bloody moon that Kate has been included as a coach on The Voice Australia because not only is she exceptionally talented, but she’s had a HUGE impact on the Aussie music scene.

The classically trained singer has dipped her toe into all sorts of music over the years. She’s smashed the ARIA charts with her solo tracks, performed on behalf of Australia in Eurovision, literally wrote her own opera and co-wrote highly-regarded musical theatre shows like Muriel’s Wedding. Impressive, no?

Who better to coach up-and-coming artists than someone who has done it all before?

Also, my mum saw her live last week and said she was “just sensational” so there’s that!!!!

I made KMH’s quirky music my personality for a hot few months there in 2014. What a time to be alive. (Image: Getty)

The series will yet again be hosted by Gold Logie winner Sonia Kruger.

While there’s no word yet on when the series will kick off, I’m now officially a little bit excited. And don’t worry, we’ll keep you updated when more news about The Voice‘s premiere is announced.