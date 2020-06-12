The lovely ladies of The Bold Type just spilled some sweet spoilers about the up and coming eps and ooh boi, things are about to get good.

Meghann Fahy, who plays Sutton in the Stan-exclusive series, addressed rumours that her character will become preggers.

Here’s what she had to say about a potential pregnancy while speaking to ET: “I want the big belly, give me the whole thing! [Laughs] No, I think it’s cool. I think that starting a family with someone is a conversation that involves a lot of different elements, and I think that it’s a topic that our show hasn’t necessarily covered yet… You know, I think that it’s a really interesting conversation to have — especially for Sutton. She’s a young woman who is just finally becoming a stylist that she’s been dreaming to become her entire life. So now that that’s falling into place with her, and she’s with the person she wants to spend the rest of her life with, I think it would be really cool to watch the two of them sort of navigate what that means together.”

Aussie babe Aisha Dee, who plays Kat, went on to spill some tea about what happens to her character following her firing from Scarlet: “I will say that this is probably the first time that we see Kat face her privilege in a more, kind of, immediate and real way. So it’s the first time she doesn’t have this security blanket of Scarlet and, you know, the security of that financial stability, so we’re gonna get to see her stumble a little bit. But I think it’s just as inspiring to see someone on a trajectory towards success because success isn’t really linear. It doesn’t just, you know, go up and up and up — sometimes you make a misstep.”

And lastly, here’s what’s going down with Jane, according to Katie Stevens: “I mean, she’s kind of in rough shape. That was something I spoke a lot with the writers about. I had gotten the storyline and I knew that it was heavily dealing with the post-mastectomy journey of it all involving her physical healing. But I was like, I feel like she has a lot of emotional healing to do too because she just broke up with a person that she thought was supposed to be her “person.” And I don’t think that that’s something that you just breeze over, so I was really happy that the writers found a way to kind of put those two things together.”

The Bold Type returns on 12 June, same day as the US – only on Stan.