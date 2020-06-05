The second half of The Bold Type season 4 is dropping next week and the legends at Stan just teased us by posting a scene from the new ep on their socials.

Check it out below, and prepare to squeal:

When we last saw the ladies, our girl Sutton (Meghann Fahy) finally got hitched, marking the first ever Bold Type wedding which is a ‘yuge deal. Meanwhile Kat, played by Aussie queen Aisha Dee, lost her job and it was fucken’ wild.

Suss out the full midseason return teaser below for a taste of what you’ll be gabbing about in the group chat when the new eps hit Stan next week on 12 June, same day as the US – only on Stan.

