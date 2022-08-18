Round Up The Theatre Kids In Your Life ‘Cos The Beauty And The Beast Musical Is Coming To Syd

Are you weirdly horny for the Beast in Beauty and the Beast? Well, now you can appreciate his furry outfit and vocal prowess in real life because the official Disney Beauty and the Beast musical is coming to Sydney. Rejoice! I hope they play up the sexual tension between Lumiere and Cogsworth in this one.

The Beauty and the Beast musical is based on the iconic OG Disney film and first premiered on Broadway in 1994. Plus the original creative team — who received five Tony nominations for the Broadway production — have reimagined the show for Sydney. And original costume designer Ann Hould-Ward won a Tony, so you can believe we’re in for some top tier gowns and a bloody excellent show.

The show will be performed by a yet-to-be-announced Aussie cast, so you can expect some 10/10 local talent too. I mean, Hugh Jackman starred as Gaston in the 1995 Melbourne run of Beauty and the Beast. Needless to say I have high hopes.

Disney Theatrical Productions President and Producer Thomas Schumacher said the company was “thrilled” to bring the re-imagined Beauty and the Beast Down Under.

“This beloved show – and Belle herself – are somehow as contemporary today as when the film premiered in 1991; even more meaningful to those who first discovered them decades ago and to an entirely new generation,” he said.

“Each time we’ve returned to Australia over the last quarter century we see audiences grow larger and more appreciative and the deep pool of extraordinary home-grown musical theatre talent grow even deeper.”

The show’ll be playing at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre in June 2023 and is a sort-of collab between Disney Theatrical Productions and the NSW Government.

Will Premier Dominic Perrottet have a starring role? Only time will tell.

He said the play would boost the “NSW visitor economy”. Forget the money numbers, I’m just here for the musical numbers.

I simply cannot wait for the staging of ‘Be Our Guest’. I hope they reuse the Mrs Potts costume for The Masked Singer, but give it a massive teapot head. Recycling, babey!

“Sydney is the nation’s home of world-class theatre and we expect this production will draw more than 400,000 musical lovers to the Harbour City during its Australian premiere season,” Perrottet said.

Among those 400,000 musical lovers? Me, in a homemade Belle costume.

Dates for the musical haven’t been announced yet, but you can register for more ticket info here.