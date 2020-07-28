My head’s still spinning from the wild announcement that Australia’s next season of The Bachelorette will feature not one, but TWO leading ladies, none other than Elly Miles and her older sis Becky.

Elly, who appeared on last year’s season of The Bachelor with Matt Agnew, returns to the franchise to look for love alongside her sis.

I’m sure you’ve got a bunch of questions and frankly, so do we, but I’ve tried to answer some of them for you below.

How the heck will it work?

Look, there’s not all that much info out there so it’s hard to say if there’ll be tandem dates with the same blokes or if they’ll be divided into groups.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first double Bachelorette as New Zealand had two female leads Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster, 32, and Lily McManus, 22, this year.

They shared the bois and took turns going on dates with them, then later compared notes to decide who would cop the boot.

I reached out to Ten’s PR for some info about the mechanics of the series and it’s all pretty hush hush right now so I guess it’ll be a surprise for all of us.

So who is Elly’s sister?

This is Becky’s first venture into reality TV dating and since her Insta is on private (presumably due to the standard Bachie restrictions), we can’t do a deep dive into her pics just yet, but we do know that she’s a defence contracting specialist.

“I crave a life filled with happiness, adventure and good times. I’m looking for my best mate to share those memories with,” Elly says of becoming the Bachelorette.

“I feel extremely blessed to be on this unique ride with Becky. Having her love, support and guidance throughout this journey is so important to me and I can’t wait to be there for her, on her journey to find love as well.”

Becky added: “I’m on this journey to find someone who will go that extra mile, to have fun with, and be my best friend. I’m so blessed to share this journey with my sister, and I am hopeful that we find our people together.”

Okay, when is the double Bachelorette premiering?

The sisters have reportedly already gone into lockdown, with production scheduled to kick off in Sydney over the coming days, so I’m assuming it’ll air late this year.