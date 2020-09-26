The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Tara Pavlovic just got hitched to boo and longtime friend Nick Shepherdson on Friday. She then did what every woman wishes they thought of first, and that’s serving Maccas at the ceremony. Goals.

The couple held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends, after COVID-19 forced them to postpone their wedding in April.

Tara and Nick were friends for ten years prior to dating and if that doesn’t make your heart melt, I don’t know what will. I guess that means men can shut up about the friendzone now? Because clearly, it’s not a thing if longtime friends like Tara and Nick managed to fall in love. Timing really is everything.

In a series of Instagram stories on Tara’s profile today, she posted a handful of adorable pics from the wedding. One pic was of Tara’s hand placed on Nick’s, captioned “I finally got to marry my best friend yesterday, I love you Nick.”

Also seen in the pic is an iced sugar cookie with the words ‘Mr & Mrs Shep’ and the date of their wedding ‘25.09.20’ written in the icing. Awww.

Tara also took to Instagram to show us her lavish wedding spread of Cheeseburgers, McNuggets and what looks like sweet and sour sauce packets. Which I have to say is quite disappointing, because we all know that barbecue is the superior condiment, or Big Mac sauce if you’re feeling fancy.

Tara is known for her stint on Matty J’s season of The Bachelor and winning over Australia’s hearts by being a sweet, down to earth lass. After coming second runners-up on Bachie, she then went on to Paradise where she fell hard for Sam Cochrane. The pair got engaged during the Paradise finale in 2018.

However, their relationship quickly turned sour and they had a very public breakup in June 2018.

Two months later, Tara started dating bestie Nick, announcing their engagement this time last year.

Congrats on your wedding Tara, we love to see it.