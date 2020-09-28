Last Friday, everyone’s fave Bachelor alum Tara Pavlovic got married to her longtime best friend Nick Shepherdson. The couple spilled some cute pics from the ceremony on Saturday, but today they revealed the first footage of the shindig.

The adorable video uploaded today shows Tara looking absolutely stunning in a white wedding dress, and looking very loved up with her husband Nick. The best part of course, is the final moment in the video, where the couple are eating Macca’s burgers.

In a series of Instagram stories, Tara revealed that they served an assortment of Macca’s items at the wedding ceremony, such as: Cheeseburgers and McNuggets. Honestly, we love to see it.

The video has attracted attention from other Bachie alum like Alisha Aitken-Radburn, Keira Maguire and Ali Oetjen, who are all so happy for the ex-Bach star. Maybe they’re surprised that people who go on The Bachelor can actually have their happily ever after, after all.

Tara is known for her stint on Matty J’s season of The Bachelor and winning over Australia’s hearts by being a sweet, down to earth lass. After coming second runners-up on Bach, she then went on to Paradise where she fell hard for Sam Cochrane. The pair got engaged during the Paradise finale in 2018.

However, their relationship quickly turned sour and they had a very public breakup in June 2018.

Two months later, Tara started dating bestie Nick, announcing their engagement this time last year.

Tara and Nick have that perfect movie relationship where friends of ten years become lovers. Seriously, it’s the same storyline in pretty much every Hollywood film: When Harry Met Sally, Love, Rosie, Friends with Benefits, No Strings Attached and Just Friends, just to name a few.

However, unlike the movies this is the real deal and I couldn’t be happier for the pair.