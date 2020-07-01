Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews has come under fire for his tweet about the Black Lives Matter movement.

In the controversial tweet, the actor opined that black lives shouldn’t be held higher than those of other races when the movement ends.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology,” he wrote on Tuesday. “We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Twitter users immediately fired back at Crews, saying the movement is about being treated equally.

“We’re so far from that bridge, Terry,” Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King tweeted. “#BlackLivesMatter is, in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of Black lives that racism causes. Justice is not a competition.”

Another user tweeted, “Gah. You could have left out that last sentence. No one wants to be better. We want to be treated fairly and equal.”

“Can we climb the mountain that it will take to make Black lives actually matter before you start worrying about a slippery slope on the other side of it?” wrote another.

Crews has yet to publicly responded to the backlash.

Earlier this month, the White Chicks star caused controversy on social media when he tweeted about “Black supremacy.”