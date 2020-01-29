Thanks for signing up!

Something wicked this way comes, Australia, as the most powerful witches of all time are coming Down Under for Supanova.

I am, of course, referring to Holly Marie Combs, who played the badass Piper Halliwell in Charmed and Miranda Otto who plays the ciggie-wielding Zelda Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

The witchy women will be heading to Melbourne and the Gold Coast this March along with Buffy the Vampire Slayer / Angel star James Marsters who played Spike, The Walking Dead stars Ross Marquand and Cooper Andrews, and Piper’s angelic hubby on Charmed, Brian Krause.

Footage of Combs and Krause arriving in Oz

Mark the following dates in your calendar…

SUPANOVA DATES:

Melbourne: March 7-8, 2020 | Melbourne Showgrounds

Gold Coast: March 13-14, 2020 | Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre

Tickets are on sale now through Moshtix.

VIP and Supa-Q passes will go on sale on Tuesday, 4 February via Moshtix.