Earlier today, Warner and DC gave us our first proper look at The Suicide Squad, with a behind-the-scenes video featuring a number of familiar faces as well as some new ones.

David Ayer‘s 2016 Suicide Squad was a box office success but a critical disappointment, so this time around, so director James Gunn has effectively been given a do-over.

DC are clearly trying hard to sell us on the notion that this is something we haven’t seen before, with producer Peter Safran saying:

“This one is completely unique. This is a gritty, 1970s war movie combined with the brilliance of James Gunn’s characters and comedy.”

The upcoming Suicide Squad sees a number of actors reprising their roles from the 2016 version, including Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis.

Joining them are the likes of Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, and Michael Rooker.

You can get your first glimpse of Davidson’s character Blackguard in the below clip:

DC also released a ‘roll call’ video, featuring the new and returning cast members and their characters:

The film is out in August 2021.