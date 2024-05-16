South Park Is Set To Tackle The Ozempic Craze & It Looks Exactly As Classy As You’d Expect

South Park: The End Of Obesity South Park Ozempic Special

Paramount+ has just revealed the title and storyline of the next South Park special, called South Park: The End Of Obesity. 

It looks like it’ll provide scathing commentary on the sudden rise of Ozempic. If for some reason you’ve been living under a rock, its intended use is for Type 2 Diabetes, but celebs have embraced it as a miracle weight-loss drug

Considering South Park isn’t afraid of controversy, I reckon this special is gonna hit. It revolves around Cartman needing to take “drastic measures” to lose weight, turning to “life-changing medicine” called semaglutide. 

I’ve rounded up everything we know about South Park: The End Of Obesity below.

South Park Ozempic Special Paramount+ Cartman

Can’t wait to see South Park rip into America’s healthcare system. (Image: Paramount+)

What’s the storyline of South Park: The End Of Obesity and is there a trailer?

Paramount+ summed up the storyline in one handy sentence, saying: “The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.”

You can watch the short teaser here: 

When will South Park: The End Of Obesity be released? 

The brand new special will be available to stream on Saturday, 25 May, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. If you need something to tide you over until then, you can stream all 26 seasons of South Park on the platform. 

Are the original creators of South Park involved?

Yes! Co-creators Trey Park and Matt Stone have executive produced the show, along with a bunch of others. The duo have seen great success with the show, with Comedy Central renewing the main series until 2027. This makes it the longest-running scripted show on the network.

What other South Park specials are available to stream?

There are six other South Park specials available to stream on Paramount+: South Park: Post Covid, South Park: Post Covid: The Return Of Covid, South Park: The Streaming Wars, South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, South Park: Joining The Panderverse and South Park (Not Suitable For Children)

If we get wind of any other info about the special, we’ll make sure to update you!

