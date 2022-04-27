The good people at Stan just dropped the list of shows and movies being added to the platform in May 2022 and we are in for a treat, my friends.
First up there’s the brand new season of Stan’s award-winning series Hacks coming on May 13.
Have a go at what dynamic duo Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) get up to in the second season of the wildly funny series.
Spicy new eps will land every Friday, the same day as the US.
I’m sure I don’t need to inform the RuPaul’s Drag Race stans about this one, but Season 7 is almost bloody here!
The new season stars returning queens Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé and Trinity The Tuck.
What a fkn line-up!
There’s also brand new seasons of whimsical series Girls5Eva (May 6) as well as Angelyne (May 20), plus a bunch of iconique flicks.
Suss the full list below:
1/5/2022
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 2
Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club: Season 7 & 8
Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast (aka Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club S8 – Christmas Special)
2/5/2022
Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 2
Star Trek Beyond
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 6
3/5/2022
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 4
All American: Season 4, Episode 17
Zero Dark Thirty
Rocco And His Brothers
4/5/2022
The Girl from Plainville, Season 1, Episode 8 – Final
They Were Ten: Season 1 – Premiere
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 18
The Cult of the Family: Season 1
5/5/2022
Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4
Domestic Disturbance
Trial of Christine Keeler: Season 1
Prank You Very Much: Season 1
6/5/2022
Walker: Season 2, Episode 16
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 7 – 13 – Premiere
Girls5Eva: Season 2 – Premiere
The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada
Fiore
7/5/2022
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary II
8/5/2022
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 3
Pirates of the Caribbean (2020)
Valley of Love
9/5/2022
Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 3
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 7
David Attenborough’s Galapagos: Season 1
Here Is Harold (Her er Harold)
10/5/2022
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 5
All American: Season 4, Episode 18
Failure To Launch
11/5/2022
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 19
Talking Heads: Season 1
Carmina and Amen
12/5/2022
Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 21
Gold Diggers: Season 3 – Premiere
The Wiggles: Fun & Games
13/5/2022
Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Day Henry Met: Seasons 2 – 4
14/5/2022
The Party
Red Flags
Leviathan
15/5/2022
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 4
Terminator Genisys
King of Devil’s Island
16/5/2022
Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 4
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 8
Maralinga Tjarutja
Self Made (2014)
17/5/2022
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 6
All American: Season 4, Episode 19
Son Of Rambow
18/5/2022
Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 20
Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
Anh’s Brush with Fame: Season 2 & 3
Quiet Bliss
19/5/2022
Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8
The Winemaker: Season 1 – Premiere
Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 22 – Final
Bing: Season 2 & 3
Put Grandma in The Freezer
20/5/2022
Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4
Angelyne: Season 2 – Premiere
Peek Zoo: Season 1 – Premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere
A Ghost Story
21/5/2022
K – 19: The Widowmaker
Something in the Air (Apres Mai)
22/5/2022
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 5
The Exception
23/5/2022
Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 5
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 9
Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic
24/5/2022
Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 7 – Midseason Finale
All American: Season 4, Episode 20 – Final
The Big Hit
25/5/2022
New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 21
The Mexican
Searching for Superhuman: Season 1
26/5/2022
Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10 – Final
Saving Lisa: Season 1 – Premiere
The Wiggles: Choo, Choo Trains, Propeller Planes and Toot, Toot Chugga, Chugga
Big Red
Car
A Stroke of Luck
27/5/2022
Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6
From: Season 1 – Premiere
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 3
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 3
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 13 – 18 – Premiere
The Core
28/5/2022
Ballmastrz: 9009: Season 1
Ballmastrz: 9009: Season 2 – Premiere
Birdgirl: Season 1 – Premiere
Yolo: Crystal Fantasy: Season 1 – Premiere
Squidbillies: Seasons 10 – 12
Squidbillies: Seasons 13 – Premiere
Robot Chicken: Seasons 6 – 9
Robot Chicken: Seasons 10 & 11 – Premiere
Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special – Premiere
Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials
Robot Chicken: D.C.
Comics Specials
Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special
Harvey Birdman, Attorney At Law: Seasons 1 – 4
Harvey Birdman: Attourney General
Black Dynamite: Pilot + Seasons 1 – 2
Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Seasons 11 – 13
The Venture Bros.: Seasons 5 – 7 (+Specials)
Black Jesus: Seasons 1 – 3
It’s the Law
29/5/2022
Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 6
Only Lovers Left Alive
The Kindergarten Teacher
30/5/2022
Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 10
The Intruder
31/5/2022
The Artist and the Model
Do we stan Stan? We sure bloody do!
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
HUZZAH: Stan Dropped S2 Of The Great Over The Weekend & It’s Even Better Than The First
-
YAAAS: Stan Has Confirmed Drag Race Down Under S2 Is Happening So Alert Aussie & Kiwi Queens
-
Here Are The Best New TV Shows On Stan Right Now, If You Want To Stay In The Loop
-
Stan Has Revealed Its List Of August Releases And It’s Full Of Channing Tatum & Hemsworth Chonk