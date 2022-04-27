The good people at Stan just dropped the list of shows and movies being added to the platform in May 2022 and we are in for a treat, my friends.

First up there’s the brand new season of Stan’s award-winning series Hacks coming on May 13.

Have a go at what dynamic duo Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) get up to in the second season of the wildly funny series.

Spicy new eps will land every Friday, the same day as the US.

I’m sure I don’t need to inform the RuPaul’s Drag Race stans about this one, but Season 7 is almost bloody here!

The new season stars returning queens Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Jaida Essence Hall, Monét X Change, Shea Couleé and Trinity The Tuck.

What a fkn line-up!

There’s also brand new seasons of whimsical series Girls5Eva (May 6) as well as Angelyne (May 20), plus a bunch of iconique flicks.

Suss the full list below:

1/5/2022

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 2

Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club: Season 7 & 8

Jamie and Jimmy’s Festive Feast (aka Jamie & Jimmy’s Food Fight Club S8 – Christmas Special)

2/5/2022

Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 2

Star Trek Beyond

Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 6

3/5/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 4

All American: Season 4, Episode 17

Zero Dark Thirty

Rocco And His Brothers

4/5/2022

The Girl from Plainville, Season 1, Episode 8 – Final

They Were Ten: Season 1 – Premiere

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 18

The Cult of the Family: Season 1

5/5/2022

Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4

Domestic Disturbance

Trial of Christine Keeler: Season 1

Prank You Very Much: Season 1

6/5/2022

Walker: Season 2, Episode 16

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Season 1, Episodes 7 – 13 – Premiere

Girls5Eva: Season 2 – Premiere

The Three Burials Of Melquiades Estrada

Fiore

7/5/2022

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II

8/5/2022

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 3

Pirates of the Caribbean (2020)

Valley of Love

9/5/2022

Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 3

Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 7

David Attenborough’s Galapagos: Season 1

Here Is Harold (Her er Harold)

10/5/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 5

All American: Season 4, Episode 18

Failure To Launch

11/5/2022

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 19

Talking Heads: Season 1

Carmina and Amen

12/5/2022

Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 21

Gold Diggers: Season 3 – Premiere

The Wiggles: Fun & Games

13/5/2022

Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Day Henry Met: Seasons 2 – 4

14/5/2022

The Party

Red Flags

Leviathan

15/5/2022

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 4

Terminator Genisys

King of Devil’s Island

16/5/2022

Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 4

Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 8

Maralinga Tjarutja

Self Made (2014)

17/5/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 6

All American: Season 4, Episode 19

Son Of Rambow

18/5/2022

Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 20

Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter

Anh’s Brush with Fame: Season 2 & 3

Quiet Bliss

19/5/2022

Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8

The Winemaker: Season 1 – Premiere

Home Economics: Season 2, Episode 22 – Final

Bing: Season 2 & 3

Put Grandma in The Freezer

20/5/2022

Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4

Angelyne: Season 2 – Premiere

Peek Zoo: Season 1 – Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episodes 1 & 2 – Premiere

A Ghost Story

21/5/2022

K – 19: The Widowmaker

Something in the Air (Apres Mai)

22/5/2022

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 5

The Exception

23/5/2022

Billy the Kid: Season 1, Episode 5

Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 9

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic

24/5/2022

Better Call Saul: Season 6, Episode 7 – Midseason Finale

All American: Season 4, Episode 20 – Final

The Big Hit

25/5/2022

New Amsterdam: Season 4, Episode 21

The Mexican

Searching for Superhuman: Season 1

26/5/2022

Made For Love: Season 2, Episodes 9 & 10 – Final

Saving Lisa: Season 1 – Premiere

The Wiggles: Choo, Choo Trains, Propeller Planes and Toot, Toot Chugga, Chugga

Big Red

Car

A Stroke of Luck

27/5/2022

Hacks: Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6

From: Season 1 – Premiere

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Season 7, Episode 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked: Season 7, Episode 3

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky: Season 1: Episodes 13 – 18 – Premiere

The Core

28/5/2022

Ballmastrz: 9009: Season 1

Ballmastrz: 9009: Season 2 – Premiere

Birdgirl: Season 1 – Premiere

Yolo: Crystal Fantasy: Season 1 – Premiere

Squidbillies: Seasons 10 – 12

Squidbillies: Seasons 13 – Premiere

Robot Chicken: Seasons 6 – 9

Robot Chicken: Seasons 10 & 11 – Premiere

Bleepin’ Robot Chicken Archie Comics Special – Premiere

Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials

Robot Chicken: D.C.

Comics Specials

Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special

Harvey Birdman, Attorney At Law: Seasons 1 – 4

Harvey Birdman: Attourney General

Black Dynamite: Pilot + Seasons 1 – 2

Aqua Teen Hunger Force: Seasons 11 – 13

The Venture Bros.: Seasons 5 – 7 (+Specials)

Black Jesus: Seasons 1 – 3

It’s the Law

29/5/2022

Gaslit: Season 1, Episode 6

Only Lovers Left Alive

The Kindergarten Teacher

30/5/2022

Drag Race España: Season 2, Episode 10

The Intruder

31/5/2022

The Artist and the Model

Do we stan Stan? We sure bloody do!