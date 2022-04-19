Local legend Sophie Monk has slammed the random-ass rumour that her relos ditched her wedding over “tension.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Sophie’s parents, mother Sandi and father Andrew along with her sister Lucy, flat-out refused to attend her nuptials.

The report also alleged that Sophie’s parents had moved out of their Coomera River home as a result of the beef.

“There are two legitimate sides to this story,” one source close to the couple told the paper.

Monk has since denied the rumours during her appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show and pontificated about where the hell they even came from.

“Yeah, everything’s good with my family!” she responded when asked about the drama by co-host Kyle Sandilands.

“I actually don’t even know where [The Daily Telegraph] got that from,” she added.

“We always planned on doing it [getting married] by ourselves.

“I don’t think you’re going to change your wedding plans for anyone, are you? So there is no truth to that story.”

Earlier this month, Monk revealed that she and her partner Joshua Gross had gotten hitched in a secret ceremony.

She dropped the wedding bomb in an Insta post with pics from a feature by Stellar magazine.

“I have a hubby!” Monk wrote.

“We eloped-ish at home. I can’t believe I met him on a plane! It’s crazy. Best flight of my life!

“I really do believe everything happens for a reason.”

Have a squiz at the glorious snaps below:

In the interview, she confirmed that they had always planned on eloping, so they had a ‘yuge engagement party to compensate.

“This is more our style. We’re quite private anyway,” she explained.

“We had a massive engagement party last year and it was so nice. So we thought, well, why don’t we just get married at home?

“I’ve seen people get really stressed about their wedding and ours has been so stress-free.”

So there ya have it!