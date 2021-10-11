The spooky season has officially arrived, which is good news for horror fans (and anyone who loves to get buzzed while wearing fake blood), but bad news for white influencers like Sophie Guidolin who still don’t appear to understand the concept of cultural appropriation. It’s also bad news for the rest of us who are forced to endure their public displays of ignorance.

The Aussie influencer, who boasts 528k followers on Instagram, was called out over the weekend after sharing an Instagram Story with her Halloween 2021 costume ideas.

Soph shared a poll on the ‘gram and asked her followers to pick who she should go as: Princess Jasmine or Pocahontas… a.k.a. literally two of the very few Disney Princesses she absolutely should not be mimicking as a white woman.

Over Influencers, an Insta page that calls out influencers, shared Sophie’s IG Story:

“It’s 2021. People have been pulled up on this before. What planet are you living on to think this is still okay? Let me guess, they’re white girls making a way as influencers living on the Gold Coast?” wrote one follower.

Another commenter pointed out that “Pocahontas was based on a 12-year-old native girl who was kidnapped and raped and died in London when early settlers stole her from her land.”

So yeah, maybe let’s not romanticise that aye, Soph?

Following the mass backlash from online commentators, Sophie deleted the Insta Story and has not mentioned it since in the many subsequent Insta Stories she shared over the weekend.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to Sophie Guidolin for a statement.