CRIKEY! 19-year-old Aussie influencer Sophia Begg (@Notsophaadophaa) is being dragged online for dressing up as the stingray that killed beloved Australian icon Steve Irwin.

It all started when Begg posted a TikTok that showed her twirling in a stingray costume. Text over the video read: “One outfit I can’t wait to wear in Euro summer.”

The TikTok, which is now gone from Begg’s page, had no caption, but the true meaning behind her ‘fit was made clear in the comments.

A commenter, whose username was simply Mia, said that the influencer and her partner intended on dressing up as the infamous crocodile hunter and the stingray that killed him off the coast of Queensland in 2006.

The Daily Mail reported that the duo costumes were for an “Aussie dress-up party.”

Many people have called out the influencer for her cooked costume, with one user writing, “You could go as literally anything else? You’re so insensitive?? Just bc you have a massive following doesn’t mean you can get away with this shit.”

Since the TikTok has been deleted from her account, IG goss pot @Influencer.Updates.AU reposted the video asking for people’s opinions on the drama.

Many folks responded negatively to Begg’s gag costume, labelling her chosen outfit as “disrespectful.”

One user wrote: “Disrespectful. She could have gone as a crocodile. This is just in poor taste. There’s dark humour, and then there’s mocking how an Aussie icon died, leaving his wife and kids behind.”

“I see where she was coming from but no, just no. She wouldn’t find it funny if someone dressed up as the animal that killed someone from her family…. Why do it to someone else?”, another user added.

READ MORE Mother Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Slams Folks Planning On Dressing As The Killer For Halloween

Before the TikTok was cleared from the influencer’s page, some folks noticed that some users were laughing at the joke with Begg.

One commenter said on the OG vid, “THIS IS A 10/10 OUTFIT SOPH DON’T LISTEN TO THE HATERS.”

Another user made fun of the fact that people were calling out Begg for being hurtful with her costume.

“Not that one girl in tea time trying to cancel u,” A user wrote on the original TikTok.

Begg had initially addressed the controversy surrounding her costume in the comments of her video. “I love Steve and would never want to offend his family/loved ones. He is an Aussie legend and I absolutely meant no offence. I am sorry for any [sic] I caused,” Begg wrote.

Begg uploaded a short apology in text form on her TikTok.

“I have thought about and reflected on my costume, and I will not be wearing it, and I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone who was offended by it. That was definitely not my intention. I apologise sincerely,” Begg wrote.

So far, Begg’s apology has received a positive response. One user wrote, “No way people were offended by that.”

“OMG just let her do what she wants. She’s got a great personality, that’s all. You don’t have to apologise. You didn’t do anything wrong xx,” another user added.

Although it’s been 17 years since Steve died, dressing up as a stingray with the intention of being the thing that killed him is super fucked.

Don’t get me wrong, I love a cheeky little animal costume, but having that as the meaning behind your ‘fit is just icky.