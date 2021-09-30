Nothing brings me more joy than reading spicy celebrity encounters from normies, which usually come via my favourite Instagram page, Deuxmoi.

But last night, So Dramatic! got their Aussie fans to share their run-ins and there’s some absolute gold in there from our homegrown celebs.

Bear in mind that as with all blind gossip that you read on the internet, there’s no way of knowing if these stories are legit or if they were fabricated for the lols, so take them as just that: a nice lol.

Let’s dive into some of my faves, shall we?

First up there’s old mate Russell Crowe who was generous enough to buy one punter a McFlurry. KING.

Meanwhile another follower said they met Angie Kent in a club bathroom and described her as the “NICEST CHICK” and an “absolute angel,” while someone else claimed they met Sophie Monk in an airport smokers area and said she was the “SWEETEST CHICK.”

And then there were international celebs, like Sam Smith who was “lovely” when one punter served them at work.

Now let’s dive into some of the negative encounters with celebrities, shall we?

One follower claimed that ex Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump was “so rude,” as was Aussie influencer Brittney Saunders.



READ MORE Deuxmoi's Sources Spilled A Bunch Of Wild Intel About What Went On Inside The Met Gala This Year

One follower brought up some Bachie blokes, claiming that while Jake Ellis was “really cool,” old mate Niranga was an “absolute flog.”

And here’s my absolute fucking favourite thing that I’ve read, not just in So Dramatic!’s Q&A, but anywhere on the internet. Ever.

One follower who claimed to be an employee at a CD store at an unnamed airport alleged that Natalie Bassingthwaighte would “regularly” visit the store and “call head office to complain if the Rogue Traders CD wasn’t on the chart wall. Even if it wasn’t charting.”

I’m filing this one away for a rainy day when I’m in need of a chuckle. Brilliant gear, that is.

Head on over to So Dramatic’s Instagram to cop the others.