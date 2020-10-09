Riddle me this, folks. Would Magic Mike have been nearly as successful had it been a film about a frumpy old magician with a Merlin-esque appearance? I highly doubt it.
The fact of the matter is: sex sells, and some of the hottest lads in Hollywood are often called upon to get their rigs out in order to bolster ticket sales.
Nudity In Film conducted a study to see which actors spend the most screen-time shirtless, meaning some unlucky person was actually tasked with watching a bunch of steamy flicks to find the results.
Tough gig, that is.
Anyway, here’s the full countdown of male celebs who we see shirtless on-screen the most.
9. Chris Hemsworth
Appears shirtless in: 23.1% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
I’ve re-watched this scene from Thor more times than I care to admit.
8. Matthew McConaughey
Appears shirtless in: 24.5% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
Ah yes, the aforementioned cinematic gold, Magic Mike.
7. Andy Samberg
Appears shirtless in: 25% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
The comedy king goes shirtless for many an SNL skit.
6. Charlie Hunnam
Appears shirtless in: 26.3% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
Daaaaaaayum son(s of Anarchy).
5. Michael Fassbender
Appears shirtless in: 26.7% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
4. Leonardo DiCaprio
Appears shirtless in: 26.9% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
A young Leo in the 2000 flick The Beach.
3. Henry Cavill (TIE)
Appears shirtless in: 29.4% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
3. Hayden Christensen (TIE)
Appears shirtless in: 29.4% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
Never seen Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) but I think I oughta give it a watch.
2. Jason Momoa
Appears shirtless in: 38.5% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
Aquaman oh man.
1. Zac Efron
Appears shirtless in: 50% of his roles.
Iconic shirtless scene:
Our honorary Aussie gets his rig out for literally HALF of his screen-time, including this iconic Bad Neighbours scene.