Riddle me this, folks. Would Magic Mike have been nearly as successful had it been a film about a frumpy old magician with a Merlin-esque appearance? I highly doubt it.

The fact of the matter is: sex sells, and some of the hottest lads in Hollywood are often called upon to get their rigs out in order to bolster ticket sales.

Nudity In Film conducted a study to see which actors spend the most screen-time shirtless, meaning some unlucky person was actually tasked with watching a bunch of steamy flicks to find the results.

Tough gig, that is.

Anyway, here’s the full countdown of male celebs who we see shirtless on-screen the most.

9. Chris Hemsworth

Appears shirtless in: 23.1% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

I’ve re-watched this scene from Thor more times than I care to admit.

8. Matthew McConaughey

Appears shirtless in: 24.5% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

Ah yes, the aforementioned cinematic gold, Magic Mike.

7. Andy Samberg

Appears shirtless in: 25% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

The comedy king goes shirtless for many an SNL skit.

6. Charlie Hunnam

Appears shirtless in: 26.3% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

Daaaaaaayum son(s of Anarchy).

5. Michael Fassbender

Appears shirtless in: 26.7% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

4. Leonardo DiCaprio

Appears shirtless in: 26.9% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

A young Leo in the 2000 flick The Beach.

3. Henry Cavill (TIE)

Appears shirtless in: 29.4% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

3. Hayden Christensen (TIE)

Appears shirtless in: 29.4% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

Never seen Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (Episode III) but I think I oughta give it a watch.

2. Jason Momoa

Appears shirtless in: 38.5% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

Aquaman oh man.

1. Zac Efron

Appears shirtless in: 50% of his roles.

Iconic shirtless scene:

Our honorary Aussie gets his rig out for literally HALF of his screen-time, including this iconic Bad Neighbours scene.