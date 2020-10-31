Academy Award-winning actor and original James Bond star Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, with his family confirming that he passed away peacefully in his sleep.

The actor, who lived in the Bahamas, was surrounded by loved ones. Speaking to the BBC, his son Jason said:

“We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time. A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Sean Connery was born in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1930. He joined the Royal Navy at 16 and went on to work in various jobs, including being a lifeguard and an artist’s model.

He shot to fame in 1962 with Dr No, and starred in seven Bond films between then and 1983. He was 59 years old when People declared him its Sexiest Man Alive in 1989.

His long and varied career included an Academy Award for The Untouchables, as well as roles in Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade and the beloved Highlander.

Connery did some voice work later in his career, but his final appearance on film was in The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003.

He was a fierce supporter of Scottish independence, as evidenced by the slogan “Scotland Forever”, that he had tattooed on his arm during his time in the Royal Navy.

In a statement, Bond producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said:

“Sean Connery was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words, ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’ He revolutionized the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.”

R.I.P.