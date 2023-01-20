READ MORE The New Scream Movie Cast Has Been Announced So Let The Hayden Panettiere Renaissance Begin

Get your lungs ready bc it’s time to screeeeeeaaaaaaam.

If you’re into watching the same movie over and over again (guilty), I’ve got excellent news for you — Scream 6 is coming.

As far as I’m concerned, Ghostface can milk me for all it’s worth and flog my dead horse, baby.

Less than a year since Scream (the 2022 edition), we’re set to see old mate Ghostface hit the screens again in the sixth iteration of the iconic slasher franchise. This time, we’re in New York, Ghostface has a damn shotgun, and there’s a shrine dedicated to all the previous killers that have donned the mask. Stunning.

Here’s everything we know about the new Scream 6 movie.

Is There A Scream 6 Trailer?

Yes. We’ve just been treated to a brand-new Scream 6 trailer that hints at what we might be dealing with in the sixth movie.

What Is Scream 6 About?

While the Scream franchise is an old dog, there are some new elements being incorporated into Scream 6. It will be the first movie without Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and the first film set outside Woodboro.

According to a synopsis provided by Paramount Movies, Scream 6 is set after the latest Ghostface killings in Scream (2022), where the four survivors say ciao to Woodsboro and start a fresh chapter in New York City (how very Taylor Swift of them).

Of course, their new life doesn’t last long as the survivors are soon taunted by a new Ghostface killer. But it seems that they’ll be leaning on two past final girls to help them out — Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere).

The trailer also hints at what we’ll be dealing with, including a lovely shotgun stalking session, a shrine to previous killers, and some surprising returns.

Unfortunately, the trailer also hints at a key death — Gale Weathers. After FINALLY receiving a call from Ghostface, she’s all like yeah, yeah, yeah. In true Scream fashion, we’re gifted with some phenomenal dialogue from Gale.

“You know you’re like, the tenth guy to try this, right? It never works out for the dipshit in the mask!”, she says.

But shit gets real when Gale turns around and *DUN DUN* Ghostface is in her apartment. RIP babes, we hardly knew yee. Scream might be over 25 years old, but it’s nice to see that we still have those wonderful one-liners.

Meanwhile, the trailer also reveals that Melissa Barrera‘s Sam Carpenter is still working through being the illegitimate daughter of the OG Scream killer Billy Loomis. Jenna Ortega‘s Tara is spotted chatting with her mates about how to bring this latest Ghostface down.

Who Is In Scream 6?

The sequel sees the return of Jenna Ortega (our horror queen!) as Tara Carpenter, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin, and Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin.

We’ll also see Courtney Cox reprising her role as Gale Weathers, as well as Hayden Panettiere as the iconic Kirby Reed.

Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving will also be starring in the film.

When Is Scream 6 Being Released?

Good news, you won’t need to wait long. Scream 6 is looking to hit cinemas on March 9. Prep your pennies for some overpriced popcorn and let the scaries commence.