I don’t mean to alarm you but the guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 are here and Jeff Goldblum will be in attendance.

The twelfth season of the hit show will premiere exclusively on Stan on February 29th, and will see a plethora of celebrity guest judges.

This year’s lineup includes:Nicki Minaj, Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett, Winnie Harlow and my sweet, sweet honey Jeff Goldblum.

I didn’t realise I needed to watch Jeff Goldblum pledge allegiance to the Drag, but here we are. It is my dying wish to see Jeff Goldblum become a permanent fixture in the RuPaul’s judging panel.

We’ve got politicians, rappers, actors, models, the whole shebang, really. RuPaul has truly spoiled us this season.

Each of the guest judges pledged allegiance to the drag in a short clip on Twitter.

In “a message from the President of the Ru-nited States,” RuPaul begins the season 12 trailer by declaring that the time has come for “America’s first drag queen president.”

Honestly, even without the impressive guest hosting list, this season looks spectacular and will absolutely “go down in herstory.”

In addition to the all-star celebrity guest judges, the regulars like Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and of course,RuPaul will all be returning for the season.

Season 12 will see thirteen new queens fight it out for the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar” in what is set to be the most dramatic, fiercest season we’ve seen to date.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 and RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will both premiere exclusively on Stan on February 29, the same day as the US.

You’ve got a few weeks left before the 12th season premieres, so it might be time to kick back with a bottle of moscato and binge-watch the first 11 seasons, available on Stan now.