For the latest episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’, Pete Davidson reprised his simple-minded and easily-distracted character ‘Chad’ and got his face beat for the gods by RuPaul herself, in an attempt to become America’s next drag superstar. Yes, it’s Pete Davidson in drag and it’s a whole look and yes I’m jealous he does a nude lip better than I do.

In easily one of the best SNL sketches that I’ve seen in a long time, RuPaul is on a photoshoot for the cover of ‘Drag Magazine’, becomes enamoured with Pete/Chad’s whole look, from the cheekbones to the eyes (which are usually glazed over as he replies with “sure” and “okay” and not much else), and demands that he be made over in an attempt to usher Chad in as the new generation of drag.

Like a Rocky montage with much more foundation and glitter, RuPaul works her magic on Chad, including teaching the art of the tuck – and giving an explicit nod to Pete’s infamous rumoured dick size. It’s a hell of a transformation, and let me tell you, Pete’s Chad is serving some serious Cher eleganza on the other side of the face beat with that perfectly-curled lace front wig. Chad Michaels is quaking.

Also, has anyone got eyes on Stefon? Is he ok? Do we need to call in security?

Chad is a bit of a trainwreck as a baby queen in heels, as he is want to be, but if anything it’s shown that if he gets bored of SNL there’s probably a good career for Pete Davidson in drag if he really wants it. He’s not exactly a fishy queen but he makes a cat-eye look bloody good.

Check out the whole sketch below and please welcome to the stage your newest baby queen, Chad.

View this post on Instagram We have found the future of drag. ????????????????. A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) on Feb 8, 2020 at 9:25pm PST

Also “Bye Ruple”? My God, I have lost it entirely. This is just so fucking funny.